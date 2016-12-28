Dallas Cowboys Need to Start Tony Romo at QB

The time to start Tony Romo at quarterback is now!

Congratulations to Dak Prescott!

Many doubted his ability to be the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. When starter of the past Tony Romo came back from injury, many thought he should get his job back. But Prescott answered all questions and doubts when it mattered—on gameday.

Even Romo admitted that Prescott earned the right to keep his job this season. But with the Cowboys not playing for anything in Week 17, it’s time to start Romo. He played in his last NFL game in Week 4 of the 2015 season.

So they need to get him ready to play just in case something happens to Prescott. It’s not like he’s getting starter’s reps in practice in preparation to play every week. But instead, the Cowboys will activate Mark Sanchez to be Prescott’s backup.

According to Ed Werder via Twitter, Tyron Smith’s injury against the Detroit Lions will keep him out in Week 16. And for that reason, owner Jerry Jones doesn’t want him playing with a backup left tackle. If the fear of injury in that case is so great, the Cowboys shouldn’t have him on the team.

It is to the Cowboys’ competitive advantage to get him ready just in case Prescott gets. hurt. It makes absolutely no sense not to get Romo some looks before they start the playoffs. Any competitive advantage should come before fear of injury.

Are they more worried about his trade value more than winning it all?

Jerry Jones said Tony Romo wouldn’t play w/o starting OL protection. Tyron Smith injury prevents that. And so Mark Sanchez likely active — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) December 28, 2016

This article originally appeared on