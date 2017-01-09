Dallas Cowboys must do this to beat the Packers

With the Dallas Cowboys playoff foes now set for the divisional round, here’s what the Cowboys must do in order to defeat the red hot Green Bay Packers.

After going 13-3 during the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys earned the right to sit at home this past weekend and watch the Wild-Card portion of the playoffs. Following the Green Bay Packers 39-13 demolishing of the New York Giants in Lambeau, the Cowboys now know whom their opponents will be next Sunday in the divisional round.

The Cowboys faced the Packers earlier this season, back in Week Six. In that game, Dallas held Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers to 294 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 31-16 victory for the Cowboys.

But ever since Week 12, Rodgers has been a different player. The MVP-candidate hasn’t thrown an interception in his last eight games, all of which have been W’s in the win column for the Packers. And Rogers has thrown for four touchdowns in each of his last three outings. Bottom line is the Packers are the hottest team in football right now.

So if the Cowboys are wanting to duplicate their Week Six win over the Packers at home, they’ll need to do a much better job of rushing the passer.

“In the Cowboys’ 30-16 Week 6 win over the Packers, the Dallas defense got pressure on Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers just five times over 45 dropbacks—an incredibly low rate.” wrote Jeff Dooley on the football analytics website Pro Football Focus. The Cowboys were still able to force a very poor outing from Rodgers—and come away with the win—but it’s reasonable to expect that the Packers’ quarterback will again have plenty of time to throw in the rematch against Dallas.”

But the key to the Cowboys pass rush this weekend could be a player who had a breakout role in their previous matchup this season. Second-year defensive lineman David Irving showed signs of his potential against the Packers in Week Six, recording a sack, a pass defend and three forced fumbles in just 19 snaps.

In the last four games of the regular season, Irving has started to make an impact once again. Posting 10 total tackles, 3.0 sacks, two pass defends and another forced fumble in that span.

If the Dallas Cowboys want to defeat the Green bay Packers next Sunday in the NFL divisional rounds, they’ll need to limit the effectiveness of Rodgers. In order to do so, the Cowboys will likely try to win the battle of time of possession and keep the red hot quarterback on the sidelines as much as possible. But when Rodgers is on the field, Dallas must find a way to pressure him into making poor, rushed decisions. The play of Irving could be key to doing just that.

This article originally appeared on