Dallas Cowboys magical season ends, defeated by Packers 34-31

After a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys’ magical season ends in disappointment.

The Dallas Cowboys have been enjoying a magical season in 2016. Not only did they go 13-3 during the regular season, they also won the NFC East crown, earned a first round bye in the playoffs and home field advantage throughout. But after losing to the Green Bay Packers 34-31 on Sunday in the NFC divisional round, that magical season has come to an abrupt end.

It was a disappointing ending to a great season for the Cowboys. Quarterback Dak Prescott was impressive in his first postseason start, completing 24 of his 38 passes for three touchdowns and one interception. Fellow rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 125 yards on 22 carries.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys could not depend on Elliott and their dominate offensive line to control the game as Dallas was behind 21-3 early. Wide receiver Dez Bryant did have a great outing, catching nine receptions for 132 yards and two scores in the playoff matchup. Tight end Jason Witten also had six catches for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, the Cowboys were led by All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee who recorded eight total tackles. Safeties Barry Church, Jeff Heath and cornerback Orlando Scandrick each recorded a sack. Heath also had a rare interception of Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

A great Dallas Cowboys regular season has been tarnished due to their inability to win in the postseason. It is likely this Cowboys roster will look very different next season. But with the league’s most talented draft class returning for Year Two, Dallas will be a team with high playoff hopes in 2017.

