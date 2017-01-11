Dallas Cowboys: Insider Reveals Packers’ Biggest Weakness

The Landry Hat goes behind enemy lines to get the inside scoop on the upcoming Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers playoff matchup with Josh McPeak of Lombardi Ave.

One of the great things about working for FanSided is our access to NFL team site experts. In this case, I was able to ask Josh McPeak, a contributor over at our Green Bay Packers site, Lombardi Ave, some questions about Sunday’s upcoming playoff matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Checkout his answers below to get a view of the upcoming contest from behind enemy lines.

1. Aaron Rodgers simply didn’t look like Aaron Rodgers for more than half the season. What do you believe changed for him that sparked his excellent play during their long winning streak?

JM: Rodgers said the team figured something out during the second half of the loss to the Washington Redskins. They haven’t lost since. Obviously, he must have uncovered something. Really, the only big difference has been Jared Cook spreading the field early in the game. I think teams start to focus on Cook, allowing the other receivers to start having some success. Cook’s production seems to peak early and then decline, as other players get more involved.

2. If Jordy Nelson is unable to play on Sunday, which Packer receiver will have to step up the most to replace his production?

JM: Randall Cobb would be the first guy most would think of. He finally looked healthy against the Giants and had a huge game. Davante Adams could also easily be that guy. Adams has enjoyed a remarkable bounce back season. Geronimo Allison has looked good at times. Hopefully the rookie will be in uniform, as he has been charged with possession of marijuana, dating back to a September traffic stop. My money is actually on Adams this week to be that guy.

3. What do you believe is the Packers’ biggest weakness?

JM: Without a doubt, it’s the secondary. Injuries have ripped the corner position to threads. LaDarius Gunter has really been a pleasant surprise however. He needs to continue to play well if the Packers are to make a run at this thing. Damarious Randall has been hampered by injuries and hasn’t performed very well this season. Sam Shields was lost very early in the season and the group has been unable to fill his void. Micah Hyde has been called upon to move from safety to corner at times in order to patch the hole. Hyde has actually performed fairly well. It’s a major concern though. Somehow the dam hasn’t broke, but it feels like it could at any moment.

4. Name one generally unknown player that might surprise Cowboys fans with his performance on Sunday.

JM: I doubt Jake Ryan is a household name in Cowboy land. He could very well be the key to victory on Sunday. Ryan will be the inside linebacker responsible for filling the hole and stopping Ezekiel Elliott from ripping off huge runs. The Michigan grad had one of his best games in the green and gold this past Sunday. Ryan had 12 total tackles and defended three pass attempts. Jake Ryan will have to bring his A game to Dallas. I’m sure the former Wolverine will have no problem getting fired up to face an old nemesis of a Buckeye one more time.

5. Finally, how does this game play out? Give us your prediction and final score.

JM: Green Bay is one of the hottest teams I’ve seen in a while. I honestly have no idea how this defense is able to hold opponents in check on the scoreboard with that being said. It will be interesting to see how Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott handle their first playoff game. Especially coming off of a bye week, after playing very little or not at all in week 17. One of these defenses will crack on Sunday. Look for Aaron Rodgers to make an omelette when it does. Packers 34 Cowboys 24…Oh yea, Dez still didn’t catch it!

Despite being wrong about that catch, The Landry Hat would like to thank Josh McPeak and the great folks over at Lombardi Ave for their time and expertise.

This article originally appeared on