The Dallas Cowboys have a tough decision regarding Tony Romo this offseason and they will try to do what is best for the club and player.

It is always a hot topic when discussing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Throughout his entire career, Romo has been a bit of a lightning rod for media controversy and this offseason will be the most talked about of his career. What does Dallas do with the gifted veteran signal caller?

When I personally talk about Romo, I have nothing but praise for him as a man and as a player. There are many Cowboys fans and others around the league that don’t give him the respect he is due. Quite simply, he is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play for Dallas, and whoever ends up with next year is getting one heck of a player.

The only issue with Romo is his health. The entire reason this topic is discussed so much is solely because of Romo’s inability to stay on the field the last two seasons. A back injury in the preseason led to Dak Prescott getting his opportunity as a starter, and the rest is history. Now the reality of having to find the best way to deal with Romo not being a Cowboy anymore has become reality. This is something that no fan could have ever dreamed of six months ago.

If Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had his way he would likely pay Romo the most money in NFL history for a backup quarterback to keep Romo in a Dallas uniform. Those two have one of the best relationships you can imagine and have been through a lot together but on and off the football field. That relationship will be one of the driving factors in what happens, because Jones cares too much about Romo to not do right by him.

This quarterback dilemma in Dallas was very unfortunate for Romo, but he handled it with unmatched class, and basically let Jones and the rest of the team off the hook by conceding the job to young Prescott earlier in the season. This is not something you see often in sports, and just goes to show the type of man Romo is. He deserves the best going forward, and he is going to get it from Jones and the Cowboys.

That leads to the question: Can the Cowboys and Romo both benefit from his departure? The likely answer is yes, but there has to be team willing to trade for the quarterback, and the salary cap numbers have to make sense for Dallas.

There are a lot of cap analysts out there that say the team can benefit from a trade, and others that say they need to just outright release Romo for the maximum financial benefit to their salary cap. I guess the true experts know the real truth behind that statement, but we will dive into potential suitors for Romo.

Teams with a need at quarterback that may be willing to trade a player or draft pick for Romo include the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and perhaps the Chicago Bears.

Now, will any of those teams be willing to trade for Romo? That’s the million dollar question. I want to warn fans not keep their hopes of compensation low, because it’s unlikely Dallas secures much in a trade. I think a third round draft pick would be the highest compensation Dallas would receive.

Why? Well, teams know that Dallas needs to release Romo to save the most money. It makes the most sense for them to do that, and it allows Romo to negotiate where he lands because he will be a free agent.

With this being the most-likely action taken by the club, I am sure Jones and company will do all they can to find a suitor for Romo that benefits the team and him as well. I personally hope Romo lands somewhere and can compete for a championships because he wasn’t only a great man, and a great player, he was one of the best Dallas Cowboys of all-time.

