Check out the Dallas Cowboys’ ‘Fight to the Finish’ playoff hype video
The Dallas Cowboys are trying to work their fans into a frenzy for Sunday’s NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers (FOX and FOX Sports GO, 4:40 p.m.).
And they are doing a pretty solid job of it if you check out the work on this hype video:
Get your mind right. #FinishThisFight pic.twitter.com/Y2u88vZ6OX
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 13, 2017
The fans at JerryWorld are certain to be fired up for Dallas’ first home playoff game since a win over the Detroit Lions in January of 2015.