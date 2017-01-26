Dallas Cowboys get this pass rusher back for 2017

After missing his entire rookie season due to a back injury, this Dallas Cowboys 2016 draft selection claims he’s now fully healthy and cleared to play.

By all accounts, the Dallas Cowboys had one of the best draft classes in franchise history in 2016. Not only did the Cowboys find their quarterback for the foreseeable future in Dak Prescott in the fourth round, but they also landed the NFL’s leading rusher in Ezekiel Elliott in the first. Those two Pro Bowl rookies could make a draft class successful by themselves.

But the Cowboys found even more value in the 2016 NFL Draft. In the sixth round, Dallas discovered a hidden gem in Purdue cornerback Anthony Brown, who started nine games last season. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins, taken in the third round out of Nebraska, also had a solid rookie year. And it now appears the Cowboys second round gamble to draft injured Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith, who was considered to be a top five-level talent, is about to pay off.

But if there is one disappointment within this Cowboys draft class, it’s Oklahoma defensive end Charles Tapper. The 23-year defender was taken early in the fourth round by Dallas (101st overall), and was their sole edge rusher chosen in that draft. But for weeks, a mysterious ailment sidelined the athletic 6-2, 271 pound prospect that ran a scorching 4.59 forty at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Later it was revealed Tapper had actually broken his back prior to the season and suffered a setback during rehabilitation. The Cowboys eventually placed the former Sooner on Injured Reserve, ending his rookie campaign before it had even began.

On Wednesday, Tapper took to Twitter to share some good news. The Cowboys fourth round pick has now been cleared to play in 2017 and has fully recovered. This means Tapper should be a full participant when OTA’s begin in the coming months.

I'm cleared to play for next yr????????????

I'm all healthy ???????? — Charles Tapper (@Takeflightchuck) January 25, 2017

Tapper is a elite athlete for his size, featuring long arms (34 3/8-inch) and massive hands (11 1/2-inch). Likely playing out of position while at Oklahoma, Chuck record 133 total tackles, 24.0 tackles for a loss and 13.5 sacks in his last three seasons with the Sooners. Tapper could certainly develop as an edge rusher in Dallas, but he also has the ability to kick inside when needed.

