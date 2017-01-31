Dallas Cowboys Free Agency: Morris Claiborne or Brandon Carr?

After addressing the offense, it’s time to turn to the defense for the final segment of what the Dallas Cowboys should do with their in house free agency.

Over the past week, I’ve explored some “either/or” choices as it pertains to the Dallas Cowboys and their in house free agency options.

The last two segments focused on the offense. Last Tuesday, I broke down the decision at receiver between Terrance Williams and Brice Butler. Sunday, I looked into the options at running back between Lance Dunbar and Darren McFadden. Today, it’s about the defense.

It is without question the most difficult decision as well.

Not only is it difficult because of the need at the position, it is also tough because of the players themselves.

It is undeniable that the Dallas Cowboys will have to address their secondary in free agency. One way or another, the Cowboys will need to evaluate this position more than any other.

Aside from Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne, the Cowboys also have safeties Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox hitting the open market.

It is true that the Cowboys still have some talent to man the defensive backfield. Orlando Scandrick, Anthony Brown, Byron Jones, Jeff Heath and Kavon Frazier will all return. Looking at that list, however, makes the need for additional bodies clear.

So, which one (or perhaps both) do you bring back between Carr and Claiborne?

The irony here is that way back in 2012, the Dallas Cowboys thought they were building their secondary of the future. Dallas opened up the checkbook and signed Carr for $50 million in free agency. A couple of months later, they traded up in the draft to take Claiborne with the sixth overall choice.

Did it work out how Dallas had hoped?

Yes and no. Both have been with the team the entire time. Carr has underperformed though, while Claiborne has been injury prone.

So, five years later, both are in a position to find a new home or give it one more try in Big D.

Morris Claiborne will likely forever represent the great unknown. In five years, he has never played all sixteen games. Only three times out of five has he played 10 games or more.

You would have to believe that lacking the capability to be available for games will hurt him in free agency. Someone will always pay for talent and promise, however. It certainly helps Claiborne that he had, by far and away, his best year ever.

Not only did Claiborne finish the year as a top-15 rated cornerback by Pro Football Focus, he also put up career numbers across the board. When he was targeted, the passer rating against him was just 63.0.

He also has age on his side as Claiborne will turn 27 in the next week.

If not for the constant injuries, I’m confident he would get paid handsomely.

On the flip side of that coin is Brandon Carr. There is no doubt that Carr’s best ability is his availability. In nine seasons, Carr has never missed a game.

That, in of itself, is a trait that the Cowboys should treasure as it seems like all of their “good” players defensively miss time.

Scandrick has played in 16 games just once since 2011. Linebacker Sean Lee has never played all sixteen games, albeit the team’s choice this year. Church has played in all 16 games just twice in seven seasons.

Meanwhile Carr is out there every week, usually defending the best receiver on the opposition and doing so sneakily well.

Look, everyone wants to trash him for making too much money. I get it. He didn’t deliver how anyone thought he should have commiserate with his salary.

He also is not as bad as everyone likes to make it sound.

For example, Carr is consistently matched up against Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. In the last four games, Beckham has not posted a single 100-yard day. He has also not caught more than five balls in that time frame.

The lone touchdown he gave up was not all his fault either. Watch the tape. Carr’s only mistake is that he doesn’t jam Beckham at the line of scrimmage. He does funnel him to help however, only to get let down. Jones and linebacker Anthony Hitchens take horrible angles while Church whiffs on his attempt to tackle.

If not for that team meltdown, the Giants may never have scored a touchdown in that game.

He also played well against the Buccaneers’ Mike Evans (4 catches, 59 yards, 0 TD’s), the Bengals’ A.J. Green (4 catches, 50 yards, 0 TD’s) and the Lions’ Golden Tate (6 catches, 58 yards, 0 TD’s).

Carr is also a presence in the locker room and off the field for the Cowboys. These types of things cannot be overlooked when production on the field is present.

Dallas must be fiscally smart this offseason but it’s clear that at least one of these two should return. For my money, Carr would be the higher priority because of his durability.

Would Carr accept a three year deal with that third year being a team option at $5 million per year? That seems appropriate in my book.

As for Claiborne, I don’t see how you can offer him anything but another one year deal. Maybe you offer him $5 million for the flash of brilliance this season. Otherwise, it’s too much of a gamble to hope for something that’s never happened.

The optimal scenario involves both players coming back to Dallas. If not, the position becomes an even greater need in the draft.

What would you do?

