Dallas Cowboys Free Agency: Lance Dunbar or Darren McFadden?

After landing a franchise running back in the draft and signing a former Pro Bowler last year, the Dallas Cowboys can be selective in free agency.

Was it just me or did last week feel weird? For the first time in quite a while, we experienced a weekend without actual football for these Dallas Cowboys. While a lot of people watched the games, I moved on by looking at this Cowboys’ roster as it relates to free agency.

With twenty-one free agents, it’s clear that the 2017 Dallas Cowboys will have a different look to them. Some positions, though, are tougher than others to determine who will be here and who will be gone.

Last Tuesday, I explored the options revolving around the wide receiver position. Today, we’re staying on the offensive side of the ball, with an eye towards the backfield.

The Cowboys are fortunate to have a top option at running back. Very few teams have a player the caliber of an Ezekiel Elliott. Even less have someone so young and yet so dominant. With Elliott in tow, the Cowboys have all kinds of options to fill the spots behind him.

As it stands, the only one currently signed up for next year is Alfred Morris. Last season, the addition of a three-time 1,000+ yard rusher behind this offensive line was intriguing.

Unfortunately, Morris never really materialized how this team envisioned. Thankfully, it didn’t matter.

In 2017, the Cowboys must make a decision between attempting to re-sign an in house veteran, adding another free agent or using a draft pick to fill a void.

Last year, Dallas paid $1.25 million to bring Lance Dunbar back into the fold. Coming off of yet another knee injury, Dunbar found it difficult to carve out any niche after the explosion of Elliott.

For that investment, the Cowboys received 153 yards on 27 touchdowns, producing one touchdown.

The other incumbent, Darren McFadden, hurt himself in the offseason. Breaking his elbow caused a delay in his availability until the final month of the season. By that time, even though there was no real opportunity, McFadden supplanted Morris and Dunbar as the main backup.

Talent-wise, I don’t believe it’s a question that McFadden is the better player over Dunbar. When it comes to age, Dunbar is two years younger but his history related to knee injuries add hidden years to his body. As far as utilization in the offense and ability to assist the team, it’s a fairly equal contribution.

There just won’t be a ton of carries available over the next ten years so you need a running back that can add value in other ways. Both Dunbar and McFadden can return kickoffs. Both are proficient in the passing game. As a rusher though, McFadden is simply better.

The issue will come to whether or not another team offers McFadden more money than the Cowboys can afford. With Morris behind Elliott, the Cowboys cannot afford to pay someone much more than the minimum for ancillary services.

Will another team throw some cash at a former two-time 1,000 yard rusher who will be 30 years old on opening day? I don’t think so.

If McFadden is happy in Dallas and believes he can supplant Morris as the main backup, he could return. Another one year deal for the league minimum of $900K would work for both sides.

If he balks at that, then the Cowboys could turn that same offer over to Dunbar for slightly less ($775K). If both believe that there are greener pastures elsewhere, Dallas can use a sixth round pick to develop Morris’ replacement next year.

However it works out for the Cowboys, the luxury of a 22-year old All-Pro puts the team in the position of power.

