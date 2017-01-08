Dallas Cowboys: Four Thoughts During Wildcard Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys are watching the Wildcard playoffs as they prepare for their possible opponents. Here are some thoughts as the playoffs begin.

The Dallas Cowboys will be watching the Wildcard round of the NFL playoffs very intently as they wait to see who they will face next week. This week the Cowboys were in the news for a variety of reasons but one of the more interesting topics of conversation came as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lightly discussed some front office expectations of the offseason.

But we also saw a roster move made on Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory and offensive lineman La’el Collins. The franchise also got some good news as rookie second round pick Jaylon Smith is finally ready to return after spending the whole 2016 NFL season rehabbing a knee injury.

There is a lot of positivity surrounding the Cowboys for the present and heading into the future as this team continues to position itself as a top competitor in the NFL.

Thought #1 – La’el Collins returning

Finally the Cowboys will see the return of offensive lineman La’el Collins who was injured earlier in the season. Collins was slated to take over offensive lineman Ron Leary’s starting spot however injuries prevented him from doing so.

The argument that Leary should be re-signed after a stunning regular season performance is strong but he could be offered a contract way out of the Cowboys price range. Collins could potentially be a terrific depth player as he returns from his injury, and the Cowboys look to keep their O line fresh throughout the playoffs.

Thought #2 – Jaylon Smith ready to hit the field

A big congratulations go to Cowboys second round pick, Jaylon Smith who certainly worked hard to get back to NFL form. He will return next season after suffering a horrific knee injury that put his NFL career in jeopardy. Now he will have a chance to prove himself and work with this Dallas team all throughout the offseason.

Smith was a top three first round pick in the 2016 NFL draft and fell all the way to the second round. a full offseason of work for Smith should transform the way the Cowboys view the linebacker position heading into next season.

Thought #3 – Cowboys looking to draft for defense

Touching on the previous topic mentioned, Jerry Jones hinted that the Cowboys could focus on the defensive side of the ball for much of the offseason. The Cowboys offensive success this season could allow the team to draft a couple of defensive players early on in the 2017 NFL Draft while retaining a lot of their own players in free agency.

The Cowboys are expected to have one of the last selections in the first round so their options could be slightly limited. Expect Dallas to re-sign safety Barry Church, defensive lineman Terrell McClain, defensive end Jack Crawford, and possibly second safety J.J. Wilcox.

They will attempt to re-sign cornerback Morris Claiborne however after having his breakout season he could be offered a larger contract elsewhere. Regardless of who the Cowboys re-sign they must focus on bolstering their group of pass rushers and defensive backs.

The Cowboys have approached free agency by focusing on players based off value and draft stock. In fact a ton of former Cowboys are currently looking like they will hit free agency come march including, pass rusher DeMarcus Ware, cornerback Terence Newman, linebacker Bruce Carter, and cornerback Corey White.

Ware may either retire or want more money than the Cowboys are willing to spend as he is currently 34. Interesting veterans Dallas could be interested in would be players such as first round bust from Oakland D.J. Hayden, veteran Pittsburgh Steeler Lawrence Timmons, former San Diego Charger Melvin Ingram, free safety Michael Griffin, and Carolina Panther Kawann Short.

The big star of free agency (if the Chiefs allow this to happen) would be free safety Eric Berry. He is the only player the Cowboys may go after that could be seeking a huge contract in the offseason. Switching gears a bit to look at the draft, Dallas will likely be seeking a pass rusher or cornerback with their first round pick.

Washington cornerback Sidney Jones has to be high up on their draft board already as even the teams he has played against in college have avoided his side of the field. He is an incredible cover cornerback and is versatile in his knowledge for man and zone coverages.

Another LSU cornerback could replace Claiborne this offseason as Tre’Davious White could prove to be a late round steal after struggling at points during the season. Dallas could also look later on in the draft as Nebraska’s Nate Gerry could prove to be a solid safety in the NFL as he is projected to go pretty late in the draft.

The hard hitting safety could bring an added dimension to this defense and contribute as a late round pick. This draft class is pretty deep at the defensive end position and the team could select ends in several rounds. There are five legitimate defensive ends that have a first round grade so there should be a quality edge rusher available for Dallas late into the first round.

Thought #4 – Randy Gregory

The NFL has really lost it when it comes down to the Randy Gregory situation. Not only do they suspend a young player who needs structure and routine in his life, they completely ignore the entire Giants wide receiving corps little party in Miami. Not only was it caught on camera that people around New York wide receivers Odell Beckham, Victor Cruz, and Sterling Shepard were smoking marijuana but they also caught Shepard being offered Adderall on video.

I mean if Gregory can be suspended (without any representation) for an entire year for missing a drug test, the NFL should at the very least drug test the Giants in question. The hypocrisy is incredible. A player who has gotten a ton of help for his own demons is now barred from his own support system, while the NFL does not bat an eye when three players are caught in a compromising position.

Its incredible a league that could investigate Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott for what seemed to be the entire regular season based on faulty and fabricated allegations would not even give a second look and being tough on the Giants wide receivers and have them take a drug test.



If people around the Giants players are offering them Adderall that severely compromises competitive integrity. Now yes these are recreational drugs and if players do not have a history with “substance abuse” by the NFL’s standards they must wait until the offseason (mid-March) if they are to be tested, but this is an issue.

The NFL’s drug policy is victimizing players with a legitimate problem and scrutinizing them to the point of keeping them away from the one thing that gives them purpose and structure and absolutely needs an overhaul.

