Dallas Cowboys Four-Round Mock Draft: Early Focus on Defense

With a young offense dominating in Dallas, now is the time for the Cowboys to look towards some defense in the 2017 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have thus far had a season to remember, led by two sensational rookies in Ezekiel “Zeke” Elliott and Dak Prescott who have taken the league by storm.

Both have been fascinating to watch as they repeatedly broke into the record books, and have already made a name for themselves in the league.

Because of their success, the Cowboys have been given an immense amount of praise for the success in the 2016 NFL Draft. While Zeke and Dak are the obvious highlights, third-round defensive tackle Maliek Collins has started the majority of the season, and impressed to the tune of five sacks. Also impressing was sixth-round cornerback Anthony Brown started in place of an injured Orlando Scandrick.

All-in-all this rookie class for the Cowboys has proven to be one of the best in the league. The question then becomes, can they carry that into 2017? Let’s take a peak into a potential 2017 Mock draft scenario that could prove beneficial to the Dallas’ long-term success.

1 DeMarcus Walker Defensive End, Florida St. I’ve been back & forth with my evaluations of Florida State defensive end DeMarcus Walker, but have come to the conclusion he is one of the top pass-rushers in this class, and should be considered a sure-fire first round pick. His 16.0 sacks this season is impressive and illustrates his ability to be an immediate contributor on Dallas’ defensive line. He is a fantastic run-defender with the hustle and aggressiveness to succeed in the NFL. While some will say he doesn’t have a true position, there’s no doubting Rod Marinelli’s ability to get him producing at a high-level. Walker would be an outstanding addition to a defense in need of pass rushers.

2 Budda Baker Defensive Back, Washington Budda Baker is one of the more tantalizing players in the 2017 class. While very productive for the Washington Huskies, totaling 70 tackles and two interceptions, Baker stands at just 5’10” and weighs in at 190 pounds. The lack of size may cause some teams to shy away, but there’s no mistaking Baker’s playmaking ability. Often compared to Tyrann Mathieu (or even Earl Thomas), Baker is a big hitter that has shown versatility in his game. He will likely project as a hybrid corner-safety, but his athleticism (4.35 40-yard dash, 36.5-inch vertical, and 119-inch broadjump) will bring a lot of intrigue and toughness into the Cowboys’ defense.

3 Jake Butt Tight End, Michigan Now, I know what you’re all thinking. Jake Butt just tore his ACL in the Orange Bowl against Florida St. and will likely have a red-shirt rookie season. However, let’s take a look at Butt throughout the season. He was regarded as one of the most complete and NFL-ready tight ends in the draft class. At 6’6″ and 250 pounds, Butt was one of the more intimidating players on the field and demonstrated a well-round skill set as both a blocker and a receiver.

The Cowboys have shown a willingness to take a risk on a talented, but injured player and he definitely fits the bill. Fans saw that with Jaylon Smith last year. With Witten still playing at a consistent level, there’s no need to rush Butt into things, which will allow him to learn the game from the sideline. He’s the perfect prospect to become the eventual heir at an important position for Dallas.

4 Dan Skipper Offensive Tackle, Arkansas The Cowboys may have the best offensive line in football, but they will need to look for a future replacement for Doug Free if they want to keep it that way. Chaz Green was intended to fill that role, but injury issues continue to plague his career and may result in his eventual release. This is where Dan Skipper comes into play. I’m not sure if you can tell by his picture, but Skipper is a mountain of a man. At 6’10”, 325 pounds, he is officially one of the biggest players in the class. Despite his length, Skipper has proven to be a tremendous run blocker and thrives in a zone-scheme (which Dallas runs). While his pass-blocking and footwork require development, Skipper could very well be the answer at right tackle and prove to be a solid contributor to the league’s best unit.

