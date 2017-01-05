Dallas Cowboys Five Keys to Playoff Success

Finishing 13-3 in the regular season was great, but America’s Team could find their way to the Super Bowl with these five key factors on their side.

With Super Bowl LI just a month away, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves two wins away from playing in Houston for the championship. After finishing the regular season with a 13-3 record, the Cowboys have a great chance at not only playing in the big game but to also win it.

So let’s break down what it will take for America’s team to win Super Bowl LI.

Key #1 – They Have an Elite Quarterback

The last three quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl were Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson. All of them are great players. All of them are elite quarterbacks.

So the question is, is rookie quarterback Dak Prescott as good as the veterans who won before? Who knows, but the most important factor is that Prescott is playing at an elite level. Having faced multiple challenges this year, he’s proven himself against three NFC teams that are in the playoffs.

Only a few quarterbacks in the league had a better season than Prescott finished the regular season averaging 229.2 yards per game. He had 311 completions for 23 touchdowns to finish with a 104.9 passer rating (3rd in the league in passer rating).

Prescott shined when he needed to orchestrating fourth quarter comebacks and proving his ability to save a game when his team had the lead. But, Dak wasn’t just great at getting the ball to his receivers. When the Cowboys receivers weren’t getting open, Prescott used his mobility to pick up first downs for the team.

For any success in the playoffs, good quarterback play is vital.

There’s always the possibility that he has a down game and the boys lose. But the team knows that they have a franchise quarterback going into the next few weeks. If the Cowboys win, it’ll be because of Dak Prescott, not in spite of him.

Key #2 – The Offense is Humming

Despite the fact that Dallas clinched their playoff berth, first week bye and home field advantage long before taking the field against the Detroit Lions week 16, the team went out to win.

In that game, they reactivated wide receiver Dez Bryant who had a huge game for the Boys.

Bryant added to their success by grabbing two catches for touchdowns and throwing another touchdown to tight end, Jason Witten. Dez is a reliable, big-game threat that is going to make the difference alongside the passing game, led by Prescott.

Wide receiver, Cole Beasley, adds to the success of the passing game with his ability to run the slants and make plays. Witten, Bryant, Beasley and the rushing game give the boys one of the most well balanced offenses in the league.

The Lions are a playoff team and their defense is a great barometer for the level of play in the NFC. With the only team being able to beat the Boys at full strength this season being the New York Giants, there’s plenty of reason to think Dallas can keep it up.

Key #3 – The Road to the Super Bowl goes through Dallas

The Cowboys won’t have to battle it out in the frigid air of Lambeau field or take on the 12th man in Seattle.

Instead, they get to sit back and relax the first week before welcoming their opponent to JerryWorld.

Home field advantage is huge for America’s team.

Travel in the postseason is brutal and the team is significantly better at home: Prescott has only one interception at home and the team averages half a yard or more on the ground.

Plus, they’ll have the raucous atmosphere in Arlington on their side.

Should they make it to the big game, it can be expected that a home crowd finds their way to Houston to cheer on the Cowboys.

The smallest advantage can make a difference in the playoffs.

With a rookie quarterback and uneasy defense, home field advantage is huge for Dallas.

Key #4 – Dallas has an improved pass rush

At the start of the season, the team’s pass-rush showed the most uncertainty. The defensive line was forced to rely on unproven players and nobody had more than ten career sacks.

Defensive ends, DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford were sidelined by injuries and defensive end Randy Gregory was out due to suspension.

But that didn’t stop the defense from being ranked 13th in sacks.

Dallas isn’t a heavy blitzing team and instead use the standard four-man front. Defensive Coordinator Rod Marinelli used more three-man rushes this season and the defense was able to get pressure on the quarterback.

Besides getting healthier in the playoffs, the Cowboys have found success with budding star defensive lineman, David Irving. Irving won NFL’s Defensive Player of the Week twice this year.

With his speed and size, the second-year defender has been able to really emerge as a dominant force on the defense.

With everyone rested and healthy, Dallas should have enough pass rush to compete with any team in the playoffs.

Key #5 – The rush game is going to be a large factor

To win, you need one facet that’s stronger for the rest and the ability to be able to rely on this facet is key.

For the Cowboys, it’s their run game.

Only once was the team limited to less than 100 yards rushing that came in week 17 when rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott was rested.

Dallas has faced top run defenses and still found a way to pound the ball on the ground.

Running back Darren McFadden has also been reactivated after sitting out a majority of the season due to an injury.

With run DMC and Zeke at the forefront of the run game, the Cowboys are going to find success on the ground.

They have a reliable run game to lean on when it’s going to matter most.

While, it’s hard to say they will definitely make it to Super Bowl LI and come out with a victory, there are many factors proving to be on Dallas’s side this season.

