Dallas Cowboys Final Injury Report: 7 Questionable vs. Packers

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, seven different Cowboy players are questionable for the contest.

As the team prepares to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys will do so with seven of their players questionable for the upcoming contest.

With their Super Bowl hopes at stake, it’s all hands on deck in Dallas. With no Cowboy players officially ruled out in this pivotal playoff matchup with the Packers, this is likely the healthiest America’s Team has been all season. But with some of their injured players having not played significant snaps in over a month, rust is a valid concern.

The seven Cowboys players listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest on their final injury report are cornerback Morris Claiborne (groin), defensive end Tyrone Crawford (shoulder), linebacker Justin Durant (elbow), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (back), defensive tackle Terrell McClain (ankle), offensive tackle Tyron Smith (knee) and defensive tackle Cedric Thornton (ankle).

No changes to the Cowboys' practice report. pic.twitter.com/jX4VEt1fPN — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 13, 2017

The good news for Dallas is the fact all but one of the above questionable players participated in all three practices sessions this week, although they were all limited. The only outlier being Claiborne, who was limited on Wednesday, but a full participant the following two sessions.

The Cowboys have so many returning players, in fact, it will be hard determining who will be inactive for Sunday’s playoff contest against the Packers. Speaking of Green Bay, their top wide receiver, Jordy Nelson, has already been ruled out for the game due to broken ribs.

This article originally appeared on