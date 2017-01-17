Dallas Cowboys fans must try to take positives from pain

After an exhilarating season which was promptly cut short by a gut-wrenching loss, Dallas Cowboys fans must try to find positives in the pain.

When it comes to life in the NFL, losses are never fun, nor are they easy to deal with. That’s especially true when that loss ends your season.

For the second time in three seasons, the Dallas Cowboys were able to make the tournament, only to be promptly removed by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

This time, instead of the catch that wasn’t, it was the throw that was. Of the 356 yards that Rodgers threw for on Sunday, the last 36 is what is responsible for a long offseason in Big D.

Everyone grieves differently.

Some of you are probably already over it. Some of you are still angry that the season is over. Maybe, instead of anger, it’s sadness or disappointment. Others may hold onto this feel for the remainder of what is 2016 season. Then there are those who use this time to lash out at whomever they deem to be “responsible.”

Maybe that is Scott Linehan for his play-calling. It could be Jason Garrett for the decision to spike the ball with 1:07 left on the clock. Maybe it’s the defense for giving up 34 points.

However you choose to grieve is on you.

Whenever you’re ready to move on, remember to heal yourself by finding positives in the pain.

If you need some help with that, here’s a few things that immediately come to mind.

Your rookie quarterback just dueled with a guaranteed, first-ballot Hall of Famer and matched him throw for throw. The only difference between Rodgers and Dak Prescott was that Rodgers had the ball last.

You have a future MVP at running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Not only did he eclipse 100 yards in his first playoff game, he made a former defensive MVP look ridiculous one-on-one.

This is just mean, Zeke.https://t.co/JgtXGbFbNN — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke_SI) January 16, 2017

This team never gave up, even when playing the entire second quarter and third quarter down double-digits. Not only does that speak to the character of the guys on this team, it also means they play hard for Garrett. The coach’s message is finally the loudest sound in the building, even over the owner.

Every single starter that is vital to success, besides Jason Witten and La’El Collins is signed for the next three years.

The defense will be adding a bonafide top five pick next year when linebacker Jaylon Smith makes his debut. Even at 75% of what he was at Notre Dame, he’s an upgrade next to Sean Lee.

Speaking of Lee, he’s now been healthy for 30 of his last 33 games. One of those missed appearances was because the game did not improve the Cowboys playoff seeding.

Lastly, since 2014, the Dallas Cowboys are 29-10 when either Tony Romo or Dak Prescott at quarterback.

There is no question that the loss on Sunday hurt. You always want to maximize the opportunity of making it to the playoffs because it’s never guaranteed.

I guess if there is one last positive to take away, there is this fact. It took an all-time great game from an all-time great player to beat this team.

There is certainly no shame in that.

