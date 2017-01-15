Dallas Cowboys Fan’s Ezekiel Elliott Haircut is Legendary (Video)

This Ezekiel Elliott haircut that one Dallas Cowboys fan is sporting ahead of the Divisional Round is the stuff of legends.

The Dallas Cowboys are back in the playoffs after a dismal 2015 season. Though there are many reasons as to why, it’s hard not to give substantial credit to rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott. After being selected fourth-overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Ohio State product led the NFL in rushing while playing just 15 games (resting in Week 17). Now Elliott awaits his postseason debut on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.

It feels safe to say that Cowboys fans are excited for Zeke to lead the way into the playoffs. However, one fan took his support to legendary status by getting one of the wildest, most intricate and most incredible haircuts that you’ll ever see.

Ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Playoff Game against the Packers at AT&T Stadium, SportsCenter shared a quick video of one fan’s haircut. We’ve seen visages shaved into hair before, but never quite like this as this is complete with the Cowboys star. More importantly, it’s complete with Elliott doing his patented “Feed Me” gesture, wholly adding to the effect and the amazingness of the hairdo:

As you can see in the video, the haircut was courtesy of Cut N Edge Barbershop, which we can assume (via a quick Google search) is the location in the Dallas area. Kudos to them because this haircut is, in fact, marvelous.

Unfortunately, all of the great haircuts in the world aren’t going to affect Elliott’s performance in his first playoff game. Eyes around the country will be watching for the back to hit the dreaded rookie wall. Of course, Elliott and fellow rookie Dak Prescott have proven to be far from normal in their performance. So maybe—just maybe—they’ve already plowed through that wall and will enjoy success in the postseason.

