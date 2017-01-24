Dallas Cowboys Dynasty: The Missing Offensive Pieces

The Dallas Cowboys went 13-3 this season but fell short of the ultimate goal. Adding these vital pieces could turn the Cowboys into a future dynasty.

This is part 1 of a 2 part series showcasing what pieces are missing to make the Dallas Cowboys consistent Super Bowl contenders. Part 1 will focus on the offense.

The 2016 Dallas Cowboys surpassed all preseason expectations for this season, going 13-3 despite having veteran quarterback Tony Romo go down in the third preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

That being said, the 2016 season will always be considered a disappointment after the Cowboys were one game and done in the playoffs, losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

The Cowboys offense, led by rookies in quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, was one of the best units in the entire NFL- ranking 5th in yards per game and points per game, 2nd in rushing yards per game including 142 runs for first downs, and they only turned the ball over 15 times which is good for a 5th place tie in the NFL.

Ezekiel Elliott was the NFL’s leading rusher, gaining 1631 yards and scoring 15 rushing touchdowns on 322 carries- in 15 games after being rested for the Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dallas Cowboys knew exactly what they were getting when they selected the college superstar from “the Ohio State University” fourth overall in the 2016 draft. Zeke ended up being as advertised and then some.

On the other hand, the Cowboys had no idea what they were getting when they selected Rayne Dakota Prescott with their second fourth round selection in the NFL Draft.

Dak Prescott had the third best passer rating out of any starting quarterback in the NFL (104.9). Prescott completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 3667 yards, averaging 8.0 yards per attempt and throwing 23 touchdowns to only 4 interceptions.

Dak consistently made great decisions and physically performed at a very high level, earning a trip to the Pro-Bowl as a rookie. His confidence, work ethic, and natural leadership skills are already at a truly elite level. The sky is the limit for this truly spectacular young man that will likely be the next great Dallas Cowboys quarterback in the history books.

These two rookies provided a spark to the Dallas Cowboys organization that is unrivaled in history. Honestly, the last time two rookies made such an impressive immediate impact was probably when Gale Sayers and Dick Butkus were selected by the Chicago Bears in the 1965 draft and went on to be Hall Of Famers.

The Cowboys offensive line is undoubtedly the most popular line in the NFL, and is probably the most dominant position group in the entire league. Dallas has three guys that are 26 years old or younger that are perennial All-Pro players. The great news is, tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Frederick are inked to long term deals and guard Zack Martin will likely get his extension sometime this summer, keeping the strongest part of the team in tact for the foreseeable future.

Guard Ronald Leary, who played at an elite level after taking over for an injured La’el Collins just a few games into the season, is likely out the door as an unrestricted free agent so the left guard spot with Collins starting will be an area to watch for next season.

Dallas has a dominant, “X” receiver in Dez Bryant. When healthy and able to consistently practice, Dez is one of the best in the business, simple and plain. He displayed his ability against the Packers in the playoff game.

The Cowboys have a consistent presence at tight end in 14 year veteran Jason Witten. The future Hall of Fame inductee is a willing blocker in the running game and has a knack for being a safety blanket to convert third downs in the middle of the field.

Slot receiver Cole Beasley is a terrific undersized weapon that can separate from any corner in the league that always seems to be open. He is a monster when it comes to crossing the field and providing easy catch and run opportunities for Dak Prescott. While he is a valuable offensive piece, he is limited as a player due to his size. He will never be a dominant number two receiver.

Gadget receiver and return man Lucky Whitehead had a productive season in the opportunities he was given as a ball carrier on jet sweeps as well as a receiver. His opportunities are few and far between, but he made several impact plays that led to points for the offense and was a nice wrinkle for offensive coordinator Scott Linehan to mix into the game plan. Whitehead has impressive burst and quickness, but he is limited due to his size similarly to Beasley and will never be an outside receiver.

Receivers Terrance Williams and Brice Butler made some impressive plays throughout the year, but neither one did enough to be considered a consistent dominant threat as the outside receiver opposite of Dez Bryant. Both Williams and Butler are unrestricted free agents this spring. I would expect to see Williams back on a team friendly deal because the Cowboys love his willingness as a blocker and his ability to, at times, make clutch plays.

The Cowboys offense has the potential to be the most explosive offense in the league for the next several years. While there is an awful lot to be excited about with pieces in place, there are areas where they can improve.

Adding these pieces could mean a handful of Super Bowl appearances in the next decade or so:

An explosive vertical threat

The Dallas Cowboys have been lacking on elite top end speed at the wide receiver position for several years. Dez is a great, physically dominant wide receiver but he isn’t a blazing sprinter. Beasley is a short area quickness type of player that doesn’t provide enough top end speed to be a deep threat.

Butler showed glimpses but in reality isn’t a good enough talent to see the field regularly. The one thing missing for Cowboys offensive skill positions is a straight up track star that can shred the top of a defense when they crowd the box or decide to play press coverage.

A young replacement for Doug Free

Right tackle Doug Free is easily the weakest link in the Cowboys offensive line, but in reality would be one of the better starters for most teams in the NFL. He is the veteran of the group and has taught the young star linemen how to prepare like a pro.

His play isn’t poor enough to truly concern you, Free is certainly serviceable. However, he is getting up there in age and 2017 will be his final season under contract. It is time to find a younger, stronger, and cheaper replacement for the future. Chaz Green is on the roster but has failed to stay healthy in his first two seasons and I hope that the Cowboys continue their search for the future starting right tackle.

This article originally appeared on