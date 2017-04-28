Dallas Cowboys Draft Rumors 2017: Orlando Scandrick For Third-Round Pick?

After selecting Chidobe Awuzie, reports are surfacing that the Dallas Cowboys are looking to move veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2017 NFL Draft with holes in their secondary. After losing Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr to free agency, the cornerback depth chart looked pretty thin. On top of that, starting safety Barry Church fled Dallas.

The secondary was somewhat replenished with the selection of Chidobe Awuzie, but still needs a big injection of youth. So, the Dallas Cowboys are looking to trade Orlando Scandrick. The news first broke from Ian Rappoport.

Sources: The #Cowboys are shopping veteran CB Orlando Scandrick. As the third-round is set to begin… that would be the price. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2017

As stated in the tweet, the asking price is a third-round selection. This would be a great deal for the Dallas Cowboys, who would love to add more picks in this years draft.

In 2016 defense was the Cowboys biggest weakness. It is very clear that they are trying to build it up with their 2017 Draft. With several quality cornerbacks still on the board, this type of a deal makes a lot of sense for Dallas.

The difficulty is likely going to be finding a trade partner. Scandrick has three years left on a team-friendly deal, but the Cowboys would have to convince a team that he is better than the player they could draft in the third round.

Regardless, adding more picks is the smartest thing Dallas could do. The defense needs to undergo a youth movement, and moving on from one its oldest players wouldn’t be a terrible plan.

The Dallas Cowboys have one thing going for them with this potential deal. Scandrick will come cheap, because most of his contract will stay on the Cowboys books. Trading him won’t save Dallas cap money until 2019.

Instead, they’ll rack up $6 million in dead money this year and another $4.5 million next year. Time will tell if Jerry Jones and Co. are able to pull off this move. But, it’s about time for a Dallas Draft Day trade.

