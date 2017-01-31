Dallas Cowboys Draft Prospect: Cooper Kupp, Third Generation Cowboy?

If the Dallas Cowboys draft Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp, he’ll be the third member of his family to play for America’s Team.

If you are a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, get ready to hear the name Cooper Kupp a few times in the next couple months prior to the 2017 NFL Draft, which kicks of on Thursday, April 27th. With both wide receivers Terrance Williams and Brice Butler currently free agents, Dallas could be in need of a player like Kupp.

The 6-2, 215 pound wide out owns a whopping 15 FCS receiving records posting a total of 428 catches, 6,464 yards and 73 touchdowns in his four-year career at Eastern Washington. And he did so without overly impressive size or speed. Kupp is simply a great college football player, utilizing his stellar hands, route running ability and polished technique to excel.

Obviously, there are questions about Kupp’s competition level coming from the FCS. But his play against FBS opponents has been equally stellar.

Eastern Wash. WR Cooper Kupp vs. FBS:

2014 vs UW: 8 rec, 145 yds, 3 TD

2015 vs ORE: 15 rec, 246 yds, 3 TD

2016 vs WSU: 12 rec, 206 yds, 3 TD — Jeff Deeney (@PFF_Jeff) January 25, 2017

And football analytics site Pro Football Focus believes Kupp drastically helped himself during his time preparing for the Senior Bowl last week. He was even up for practice player of the week at his position.

“[Kupp] is a smooth route runner, working efficiently in and out of his breaks while showing the subtleness needed to create late separation down the field,” wrote Steve Palazzolo on the Pro Football Focus website recently. “Kupp made a number of catches in the middle of the field at practice and sprinkled in a few big plays, showing that he belongs with the best receivers in the class.”

Even more interesting for fan’s of America’s Team is the kid’s NFL bloodlines. His grandfather, Jake Kupp, was selected in the ninth round by the Cowboys during the 1964 NFL Draft as an offensive guard. His father, Craig Kupp, was a quarterback who played in Dallas for a short time back in 1991. That means Cooper could turn out to be a third-generation Cowboy!

Cooper Kupp beating top CB in the country pic.twitter.com/052rRWUi6C — Noé Flores (@NoeFlores3) January 26, 2017

But Dallas has had other opportunities to select the children of former Cowboys before, but declined. Most recently Oakland defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., who was selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He’s the son of former Cowboys cornerback Mario Edwards, a sixth round selection by Dallas in 2000 who played for the franchise for four seasons.

Obviously merit, talent and ability would land Kupp in Dallas over his excellent bloodlines. But the fact this FCS player is creating so much buzz makes the possibility of the Cowboys acquiring him at least interesting. Although Kupp is likely rising up draft boards, the senior receiver out of the Big Sky conference is projected to be a second to third round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.

