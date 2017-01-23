Dallas Cowboys Dez Bryant named to the Pro Bowl

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has now been named to the Pro Bowl despite missing three games last season due to injury.

By all accounts, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has failed to live up to lofty expectations and his lofty contract the past two seasons. And that’s mainly due to injury, playing in just 13 games in 2016 and missing a total of seven contests the year before. But Bryant’s limited play didn’t stop the dynamic playmaker from being named to the Pro Bowl on Monday.

The 28-year old Cowboys star will replace Atlanta Falcon’s wide receiver Julio Jones in the NFL’s annual All-Star event this weekend. This will be Bryant’s third trip to the Pro Bowl, after back-to-back nominations in 2013 and 2014.

In 13 games, Bryant recorded 50 receptions for 796 yards and eight touchdowns in 2016. But Dez exploded in the Cowboys lone playoff game, posting nine receptions for 132 yards and two scores against the Green Bay Packers in a disappointing 34-31 loss that ended Dallas’ dream season.

Bryant will join several of his teammates in Orlando for this year’s NFL Pro Bowl game. Fellow Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick, offensive guard Zack Martin, rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott, rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Sean Lee are all scheduled to play in the NFL’s version of the All-Star game.

The other NFC wide receivers on the Pro Bowl depth chart are the New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr., the Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans.

Bryant was the Cowboys first round selection, 24th overall, back in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. Since joining America’s Team, Dez has recorded 462 receptions, 6,621 yards and 67 receiving touchdowns.

The seven-year veteran owns the Cowboys’ franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season with 16 (2014). Bryant also currently sits second in the team’s all-time career receiving touchdowns list, only four scores behind Hall of Fame receiver Bob Hayes‘ total of 71.

