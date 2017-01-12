Dallas Cowboys Defense Ready for Red Hot Packers

Defenses win championships and the Dallas Cowboys defense has rest on their side as they prepare to host Green Bay on Sunday for the divisional round.

After a bye week, the Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the post season.

But winning the game is not going to be an easy feat, despite their outstanding 13-3 finish in the regular season. Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers is one that no defense wants to play. He has 22 touchdown passes without an interception in the past eight games.

However, the Cowboys defense is playing the best football and the secondary is at its healthiest. They finished 5th in points allowed and 1st against the run.

The boys gain cornerback Morris Claiborne after he missed the past nine games with an injury. Before being sidelined, he was playing the best football of his career. But how large of a role will he have in the game? The Cowboys will probably take a conservative approach to his return and work him slowly into the lineup, meaning rookie cornerback Anthony Brown will continue to have a role.

Brown started the last five games opposite cornerback Brandon Carr when the team decided to take it easy with cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who missed three games due to injuries and played through plantar fasciitis, using him only in the slot. Brown has played well despite giving up big plays, something that’s expected of young talent.

Scandrick played his best game of the season in a 42-21 win over Detroit on Dec. 26 with five tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

For the first time in weeks, the boys have all three of their safeties healthy.

Safety Barry Church missed four games in the middle of the season due to a broken forearm, and safety J.J. Wilcox missed three games with a deep thigh bruise. Church is the boys best all-around safety while Wilcox offers them a physical presence that they’ve been missing for almost a decade.

Cornerback Byron Jones give the Cowboys a player who can match up with Packers tight end Jared Cook.

Green Bay will probably be without Jordy Nelson due to a rib injury. Nelson is their best receiver and team leader in receptions (97), yards (1,257) and touchdowns (14). But that doesn’t mean that Rodgers will not have a pass attack. He’ll be able to direct the passes to Davante Adams and Randall Cob.

When the teams met in week 6, Rodgers completed 31 of 42 passes for 294 yards and an interception. The numbers look good, but the Cowboys will be hoping to limiting that on Sunday. Rodgers averaged 7.0 yards per attempt and the boys allowed only two completions of more than 20 yards.

Without the ability to make those big plays, Green Bay will be challenged to score. The game will come down to the defense and how well they do.

With as good as Rodgers is playing, the Cowboys are more equipped to stop him now than they’ve been at any point this season.

