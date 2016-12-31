Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott: “No game is meaningless”

Despite having zero playoff implications, Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott still wants to play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

Much of the talk going into the Dallas Cowboys final matchup of the regular season with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday centers around the lack of meaning this contest holds for both teams. Especially the 13-2 Cowboys, whose postseason plans have them bypassing the wildcard round completely and moving on to the NFC divisional playoffs the following week.

With nothing to play for and potentially everything to lose due to possible injury, many believe the Cowboys should simply rest a majority of their starters for this meaningless final game in preparation for an expected deep playoff run.

But one Cowboys player doesn’t see this Sunday’s matchup with Eagles in Philly as meaningless. In fact, rookie quarterback Dak Prescott actually see it’s as yet another opportunity to improve his craft.

“No game is meaningless,” Prescott told Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “There’s quality reps in this game against a quality team, against a quality opponent that’s in our division that we’ll play for years to come and that I’ll face off against. Any reps I can get against a good team to make myself better and get some momentum going into the playoffs, I’ll take it.”

It appears now as if the Cowboys coaching staff will allow a majority of their non-injured starters to play in the upcoming matchup against their divisional rivals, if nothing more than for the sake of momentum and consistency. But Dallas is also expected to treat this contest much like a preseason game, replacing many, if not all, of those starters at some point. It has also been reported that veteran quarterback Tony Romo will likely make his regular season debut on Sunday.

Although there is certainly a level of risk by doing so, not playing their best players in this matchup runs counter-culture to the message head coach Jason Garrett has been relentlessly preaching to this team all year: Finish The Fight. It’s hard to do that from the bench.

