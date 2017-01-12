Dallas Cowboys are style mismatch for overhyped Packers

Despite the Packers’ repeat win over the Giants, the style mismatch with the Dallas Cowboys will see them bullied again like October.

The hype train is right on time as the resurgent Green Bay Packers prepare for a playoff rematch with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Dallas hasn’t won since December 26th, while Green Bay swiped seven straight.

They own two one-sided wins over a Giants team that upended the Cowboys twice.

Surely these Packers are much better than the team Dallas bullied in October?

Let’s not forget, Green Bay was cruising along at 3-1 on October 16th. They entered fresh off a convincing win over New York.

The Packers play the same style of football now as they did two months ago. The same starters played last week as the first meeting with Dallas.

There’s an old saying in boxing that applies well to Sunday, “styles make fights”.

Just as Green Bay exposed a style mismatch over New York, they’ll again fall prey to their inferior match-up with Dallas in the rematch.

PACKERS OUTPACE WEARY GIANTS

Sure it appeared worse on the scoreboard, but Green Bay’s second win over the Giants was more of the same from their Oct. 9th win.

The Packers had full control the first time around as well. They led 17-6 at half and 23-9 with just over six minutes left in the game.

In both meetings the Green Bay offense produced exactly 406 total yards. Even their first down edge was nearly identical (23-16, 23-15).

The only big difference is the Packers abandoned the run faster last week. This time there was less running room and the passes came easy.

The hurry up, spread offense expertly crafted by QB Aaron Rodgers and his multiple receivers is like kryptonite to the bulky Giants defense.

New York’s defense can match force with anyone and has a very sound core.

Yet when forced to add extra defensive backs it allows talent mismatches. Plus their size hurts when forced to rush the passer in rapid fire.

Damon “Big Snacks” Harrison (6’4, 350) can’t push the pocket when gasping for air.

For the record, Atlanta’s offense would’ve exposed them the same as Green Bay.

COWBOYS POWER FEEDS INTO GIANTS

During the Cowboys losses to the Giants, their reluctance to adapt was harmful.

When the run was clearly dry, they needed to mix in no-huddle, spread offense.

The best way to neutralize New York’s massive front is to gas them like the Packers.

Dak Prescott was groomed in this style of play in college and has excelled when using it in the Cowboys’ two-minute offense.

It’s not meant to abandon identity, but helps find mismatches as an alternative.

The Giants can match power with Dallas’ stout OL and RB’s all day long. Yet a hurry-up, spread creates problems for their pass rush and coverage.

The first game was almost won on the final drive using this rapid spread attack.

Harsh cold weather conditions made the spread less than ideal in game two.

Even so, a patient, balanced attack into the teeth of the Giants defense is a fruitless way to expose their weaknesses. Two losses and 26 points says it all.

COWBOYS FORCE OVERWHELMS PACKERS

The style match-ups will be the same as the October win in Green Bay.

If anything, the health of players sways more in favor of the Cowboys at home.

Packers’ star WR Jordy Nelson is likely out (or very limited), while Dez Bryant is healthy after missing the first meeting.

Veteran CB Orlando Scandrick will also be on hand for Dallas, unlike October.

On defense, Green Bay’s front is undersized and ripe for the Cowboys’ brute force.

Ezekiel Elliot didn’t gain 157 yards and 5.6 yards per carry last time by chance.

Once Dallas established the run, the defense was forced to cheat up for support.

Even without Dez Bryant, the extra run attention allowed Prescott to carve up the Packers’ secondary using multiple targets.

As for the Packers’ spread offense, Dallas can handle fast-paced spread attacks with multiple receivers much better than the Giants.

With the secondary finally intact and seven deep, the Cowboys are even better equipped for the Packers’ air raid than the first meeting.

They also have a deep rotation of DL rushers who keep coming in waves.

Rodgers will get his inflated yards, but in the red zone the Cowboys will stiffen just as they’ve done all year to limit TD’s.

When the hype is drowned out by reality, Green Bay will relive it’s October fate…

Outgunned the Giants, then steamrolled by the Cowboys. “Styles make fights”.

