Dallas Cowboys Anthony Brown ushering a new era at cornerback

Despite being drafted in the sixth round, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown appears ready to usher in an new era within the team’s secondary.

In early 2012, the Dallas Cowboys opted to usher in a new era in their defensive secondary. In March, the Cowboys released former 2003 first round selection, cornerback Terence Newman, after a nine-year career in Dallas. The following day, the Cowboys inked a massive five-year, $50.1 million contract with Kansas City Chiefs free agent corner Brandon Carr.

A month later, the Cowboys traded up in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft to select LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne. The two new additions were meant to solidify Dallas’ defensive secondary for the foreseeable future. Five years later, both Carr and Claiborne are now free agents. And a new face represents yet another changing of the guard in Dallas.

The Cowboys were likely ecstatic when the first of their four sixth round picks in last year’s draft approached. With the 189th selection overall, Dallas found Purdue cornerback Anthony Brown still available. With a fourth round-level grade on their board, the Cowboys brass likely couldn’t turn in their draft card for Brown fast enough.

Dallas’ high grade of Brown turned from prediction to providence when the rookie started to flash his potential during the offseason. And that potential turned to playing time as injuries forced the Cowboys to start Brown for nine games in 2016.

But now heading into his second season in Dallas, is Brown really ready to become a permanent starter in the secondary? One Cowboys insider believes he possibly can.

“With Orlando Scandrick hurt early in the season, [Anthony] Brown showed he could play in the slot. Later when [Morris] Claiborne got hurt, he showed he could play outside and the coaches opted for him in the base defense over Scandrick,” wrote Todd Archer for ESPN.com. “Brown is a willing tackler and appears to have a good understanding of the game. It’s a big jump for a sixth-rounder to go from reserve to full-timer, but he might be ready.”

Brown racked up 55 total tackles, eight pass defends and one interception during his rookie campaign. Pro Football Focus actually ranked the sixth rounder higher than starter Brandon Carr in overall play. With both Carr and Claiborne’s future in Dallas unknown, the emergence of Brown gives the Cowboys front office options. And his play could very well usher in a new era in Dallas’ defensive secondary.

