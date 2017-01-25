Dallas Cowboys: Adrian Peterson, the Draft and a Super Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys are still sifting through the 2016 season and preparing for some key personnel decisions on the horizon.

Not much has really been revealed about the Dallas Cowboys offseason plans. The team has been very tight lipped about who they are looking to re-sign and those decisions could come down to the free agent market.

The Cowboys personnel department has done a fantastic job of finding players who can be productive but who are under the radar in terms of their demand in free agency.They should continue that tradition this offseason as they continue to do a terrific job at finding versatile players that can be productive from day one.

What do the Cowboys need to get to the Super Bowl?

Time, that is the answer. Another year in this system will help propel starting quarterback, Dak Prescott to new heights. He will finally get a full offseason to grow and develop with his coaches and teammates and that should do a lot for him as a player and a leader of this offense. Elliott will also benefit from some time with this franchise as he will be able to absorb the in’s and out’s of this offense.

Defensive back Byron Jones will be entering a big year for his development as well so realistically this young team may just need to get a bit older, a bit more experienced. Teams could barely stop the Cowboys offense in 2016 when their two primary playmakers were rookies, imagine what they will do with a little more experience under their belt.

It also would not help to give Dez a complimentary wide receiver who can be an adequate deep threat, or a pass rusher who can consistently be on the field, a defensive back who looks to be a ball hawk, and a young offensive guard who can either back up or start along this talented offensive line.

There are alterations that need to be made to this football team but they are not far off from a Super Bowl run.

Cowboys looking to draft best player available

The Cowboys have mentioned that they are not tied to drafting strictly defensive players in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. They do not want to force their hand at Instead they will approach the situation with fluidity. There is always the possibility of a trade or trades affecting the way the first round falls but if the Cowboys have a chance at grabbing an effective pass rusher will they do anything they can to select him?

There are several defensive ends and edge rushers that could be towards the top of the Cowboys draft board. The main problem with most of them is that they will go much earlier than when the Cowboys will find themselves on the clock so Dallas may need to be either lucky or preparing to go in a different direction.

Cornerback is one of the main issues this team will have to work out in the offseason as a handful of the Cowboys defensive backs will hit free agency. This is looking like a great draft class for defensive backs but the team could look for a veteran starter in free agency. If a top ranked safety fell to the Cowboys such as Ohio State’s Malik Hooker, or the versatile Jabrill Peppers out of Michigan, the team could be forced to select such a rare talent.

The biggest question will seemingly be, where will the top wide receivers go throughout the first round? The Cowboys could look for a complimentary wide receiver to superstar Dez Bryant as that has been one of the holes along the offensive side of the ball. The best wide receiver in the 2017 draft, Mike Williams is expected to impress scouts as soon as the NFL Combine begins if not before.

He will likely be the first wide receiver selected well ahead of any other player. This leaves Dallas with their pick of the best complimentary wide receivers in the draft, John Ross from Washington, and Corey Davis from Western Michigan. Either player could play a pivotal role in this offense however if they fell to the end of the first round, the Cowboys could look to move up in the second to grab one of these players.

There is also the offensive guard position, one of least championed positions heading into the draft but surprisingly deep. There are several players who are being looked at as immediate starters and if the Cowboys can find offensive lineman Doug Free’s replacement this season they can solidify this line for years to come.

Should the Cowboys go after Adrian Peterson

The Minnesota Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson will likely seek a new home in the offseason as the team will likely attempt to renegotiate his contract. Peterson could cost the Vikings a lot of money and this team is currently looking to add a multitude of offensive weapons. Separating from Peterson could make the most sense in the long run as he still seeks one of the biggest contracts for a running back regardless if that is with the Vikings or not.

The problem with that logic is that no team will pay Peterson what he wants even if he feels like that is what he is worth. If you are over 30 and a running back teams shudder to even risk cap space on you, this is where things get interesting.

This is Adrian “All Day’ Peterson, not some veteran back looking for a big pay day before he retires, but one of the greatest players ever to do it looking for a Super Bowl ring. So why should the Cowboys pursue Peterson? If and only if, Peterson is released and lacking suitors to pay him ridiculous sums of money the Cowboys could look to add him to their stable of running backs.

AP would be a great compliment to MVP candidate Ezekiel Elliott. Regardless of whether or not it is Peterson the Cowboys will have a serious need at running back. Veterans Lance Dunbar and Darren McFadden will see their contracts expire and even in the likely event Dallas brings back Dunbar on a team friendly deal they need an ideal backup to Elliott.

Peterson has always wanted to play in Dallas, this offseason he could have the chance to help push the Cowboys into a deep playoff run.

