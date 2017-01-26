Dallas Cowboys: A Tall Tale of Jerry Jones’ Excellence

It hasn’t been fair to criticize Dallas Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones. In hindsight, he’s been so amazing that we should be tired of winning.

It’s a great weekend for football! We are about to witness the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl again. What’s awesome is that we have never lost to the New England Patriots. As an additional bonus, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be the first rookie to win a Super Bowl.

History has proven, the key to winning championships is benching or trading veteran pro bowl quarterbacks for rookies. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joined the crowd by benching 17 year veteran quarterback Tom Brady for rookie Jacoby Brissett. We knew Brady wasn’t getting his starting job back after the Patriots started the season with three straight wins. Rule #1 – You don’t mess with a winning streak.

Cowboy Nation has been extremely fortunate to support a franchise led by the greatest owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Under his leadership and direction, the Cowboys have been flawless. Who could’ve imagined that America’s Team would win every Super Bowl from 1996 – 2016?

My favorite year was 2015 when quarterbacks: Tony Romo, Brandon Weeden, Matt Cassel and Kellen Moore were all named Co-League MVP’s. 19 games and every Cowboys’ offensive drive ended in a touchdown. Four quarterbacks with more than 4,000 passing yards! Those records will never be broken. There were six games when punter Chris Jones didn’t bother to come to the stadium!

Remember how many of us thought Jones was idiotic for firing head coach Jimmy Johnson? Championships just poured in with each head coach: Barry Switzer, Chan Gailey, Dave Campo, Bill Parcells, Wade Phillips and Jason Garrett! Obviously, they were winning so much, they got tired of winning.

At the beginning of this season, it was a given that linebacker Rolando McClain and defensive end Randy Gregory would be the NFL’s co-MVP’s. Nobody expected them to destroy the NFL sack record and each finish with 26 sacks this season. That’s what happens when opposing offensive linemen are focused on stopping rookie linebacker sensation Jaylon Smith.

Smith was amazing this season #BestDraftPickEver and I owe defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli an apology. When he said Smith would cover every teams number one receiver, it seemed like a plan destined to fail. Every week, Smith matched receivers stride for stride and led the team in interceptions. He will probably be the best pass rusher we’ve had since linebacker DeMarcus Ware.

It was controversial switching Ware from an outside linebacker in a 3 – 4 scheme to a defensive end in a 4 – 3 scheme. Somehow, the move increased all of Ware’s statistics. Jones saved Ware’s career and solidified him as a future first ballot Hall of Fame candidate. Jones will be the first person thanked during Ware’s induction speech at Canton, Ohio.

As a general manager, every roster move and trade Jones touched has been gold. Victory after victory after victory, there’s absolutely no reason to ever criticize Mr. Jones – Period. Skeptical? You can trust me, because I’m Robert H. Carroll and I provide nothing but the alternative facts.

#GoCowboys

#AlternativeFacts

