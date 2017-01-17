Dallas Cowboys: A Quick 2017 Offseason Preview

Now that the 2016 season is over for the Dallas Cowboys, it is time to look ahead at what is in store for the offseason including the draft and free agency.

And just like that, the Dallas Cowboys can kiss their 2016-17 NFL season goodbye.

The Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers, 34-31, in devastating fashion in the divisional round of the playoffs.

I’m well aware that the typical Cowboys fan, yourself included, that reads our beloved site knows exactly what transpired last Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium so I’m not going to shred open those fresh scabs by making you relive the agony.

Nope, not this article.

While the offseason has just arrived, and this would actually be an appropriate time for reflection, I am gonna skip past that.

I certainly hope that the young nucleus of players that lead the Cowboys aren’t too far behind me when it comes to moving on to prepare for the 2017-18 season that will be here before we know it.

I have compiled a list of things that will be on the front burner for this team and its players this spring:

The Cowboys have a few glaring needs that need to be addressed. Pass rusher, tight end depth, and defensive back are all three major areas of concern going into the offseason. I would expect a combination of free agent signings and draft acquisitions for all three of those positions.

I am excited for wide receiver Dez Bryant and the fact that he is going to be fully healthy going into this offseason. It is no secret that Dez plays best when he is in optimal condition and can regularly practice. 2017 is going to be a huge year for him.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are going to be the leaders for this team for the foreseeable future. I hope they are ready to lead the way in the offseason workout program and in setting the standard for the upcoming year.

The Cowboys are hoping to see continued improvement in the nerve regeneration in Jaylon Smith’s leg throughout the spring, with the intent of having him ready for training camp. If he is ready, Jaylon is a potential game changer for the defense.

Offensive guard Zack Martin will likely make headlines sometime before training camp when he signs a new contract extension. Once that happens, the Cowboys offensive line will be solidified for at least the next half decade.

