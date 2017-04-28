Dallas Cowboys: 5 Defensive Back Options On Day 2 In 2017 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys selected Taco Charlton in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but would now be wise to add defensive backs on Day 2.

The second and third rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft will be very important for the Dallas Cowboys. Though there isn’t as much glitz and glamour with the draft as there was during the first round, the process is still just as important. This is a great opportunity for the Cowboys to add to their defense as they did in Round 1 when they selected Taco Charlton.

Day 2 gives the Cowboys a chance to gain a very high-quality defensive back, either at safety or cornerback, with what are currently the 60th (Round 2) and 92nd overall (Round 3) picks.

Even though the Cowboys did add an edge rusher with their first pick of this draft, there is still a lot of work to be done. But luckily for the Cowboys, there are still some talented players with high grades left for Day 2. Here are five defensive backs the Cowboys could draft Friday night.

1. Quincy Wilson, CB – Florida

The Cowboys would most likely have to trade up to make this selection as he’s the highest rated cornerback remaining in the draft. At 6-1 and 211 pounds, Wilson brings good size at the cornerback position, plus he allowed under 40 percent of passes to be completed that were thrown in his direction last season with the Gators. He also totaled three interceptions in 2016.

2. Kevin King, CB – Washington

Another talented player in this draft that could have been a first-round choice, King, like they did with Wilson, had a pre-draft visit with the Cowboys. The former Washington Huskies cornerback also brings excellent size at the position at 6-3 and 200 pounds. Described by many as a “physical corner,” he is a player the Cowboys could use because they need to get tougher on defense. Plus, having a corner that can mix it up in the NFC East against the wide receivers in the division twice a season would be helpful.

3. Josh Jones, S – North Carolina State

He stands at 6-1 and comes in weighing 220 pounds, so Jones is another big defensive back who can help what ails the Cowboys as they try improve on their defense from last season. Jones is an aggressive player who does need to work on some aspects of his game, but most likely he’ll be a second-round selection Friday night. What Jones can bring to the Cowboys is a safety that has 4.41 speed with a 37.5-inch vertical jump. If he can be worked into the Cowboys defensive scheme, that would be helpful against some of the offenses that currently reside in the NFC.

4. Cordrea Tankersley, CB – Clemson

If the Cowboys select a safety in Round 2, a pick that could be made in Round 3 by the team is Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley as he does fit what the Cowboys are interested in, and that is players who have played against top competition at the collegiate level. Tankersley played in 55 games at Clemson and is said to be excellent in press man coverage. There is a lot of talent available on Day 2, so don’t rule out Tankersley and his 10 career interceptions while at Clemson.

5. Justin Evans, S – Texas A&M

Will the Cowboys stay in-state if and when they decide to add to their defensive backfield? Safety Justin Evans of Texas A&M could be a selection on Day 2 of this draft for the Cowboys as they have been said to shown interest this offseason. Evans at 6-0 and 199 pounds could contribute from Day 1 in the defense, and if that is the case, the Cowboys would be smart to take a long look at the safety.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com hinted in a draft profile that teams might “test him as a slot corner,” If that is the case, the Cowboys could gain not only another safety with this potential selection, but a much-needed player who can fill in a cornerback role as well. Evans totaled four interceptions this past season, along with eight passes defensed.

