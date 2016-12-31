Dallas Cowboys: 3 Potential Milestones in Reach For Week 17

It has been a banner year for the Dallas Cowboys. And Jason Garrett’s club can still put a few cherries on the top of their 2016 sundae.

The Dallas Cowboys are seemingly always in the national spotlight. That’s always magnified when the team is in the chase for a Super Bowl title. Now up that a notch or two when the club has a pair of potential MVP candidates and is tied for the best record in the NFL.

With the No. 1 seed and home field advantage in the NFC locked up for some time now, many have tried to speculate how the Cowboys would play the final few weeks of the season. We got a glimpse of that on Monday as Jason Garrett’s team rallied for a convincing 42-21 win over the visiting Detroit Lions.

It’s been an amazing year for this franchise. And things can only get better in regards to history if the team defeats the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. It’s not a must-win by any stretch of the imagination. But a victory in the land of cheese steaks, the best soft pretzels, and cream cheese would give the Cowboys a few more impressive accomplishments on their 2016 resume. And if their star rookie running back has a big effort (depending on playing time) against Doug Pederson’s club, it will be yet another notch in the Cowboys’ holster.

Here is a look at three milestones of sorts that Garrett’s club could add to the team’s 57-year history via a win or a productive day from their main man in the backfield. It’s safe to say that the numbers are pretty interesting in regards to a franchise that already has its share of historical moments.

3. Ezekiel Has Been Mercurial

There has been plenty of speculation regarding the playing time this Sunday when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys’ top two rookies. Quarterback Dak Prescott will get the start this weekend against the upset-minded Philadelphia Eagles. We could also see both Tony Romo and Mark Sanchez if you believe what you read. For all we know, Pro Football Hall-of-Famers Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman will get some reps against the Birds.

Meanwhile, running back Ezekiel Elliott is chasing a little NFL history. But is it in the team’s best interest to give the workhorse performer a little rest before the postseason. The fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft leads the league in rushing attempts (322) and yards on the ground (1,631). That latter number is pretty significant considering only two rookies in NFL annals have had more productive years running the football.

In 1983, Eric Dickerson of the Los Angeles Rams ran for 1,808 yards and John Robinson’s team would go onto the playoffs. The future Hall-of-Famer broke the record previously set by New Orleans’ running back George Rogers (1,674) two years earlier. Elliott needs 177 yards rushing to tie Dickerson’s NFL record total, certainly not impossible given the performance of the former Ohio State Buckeyes’ standout.

But will he get the opportunity to set a new mark? It may not be in his or the Cowboys’ best interest to give him a bevy of carries against the Eagles. But don’t rule anything out when it comes to a Dallas team that has made a lot of good decisions this season.

2. An All-Time Record

In 2007, the New England Patriots won an NFL-record 16 regular-season contests. On six occasions, a club has come up with 15 victories—most recently, the Carolina Panthers a year ago. And numerous times a team has come up with 14 wins.

But none of those examples involve the Dallas Cowboys. Nine years ago, the franchise was the NFC’s top seed with a 13-3 record. Unfortunately for the faithful in Big D, the season concluded with a home playoff loss to the New York Giants.

But these are different times and a different team for the organization. There’s been a team-record 11-game winning streak. Rookies Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott have not looked like rookies and the offensive line rivals those Dallas’ units of the 1990s. A suspect defense has been responding in a big way, allowing the fewest rushing yards in the league.

Jason Garrett’s club is far from perfect, but once again, the Cowboys are the top seed in their conference. And regardless of who plays on Sunday, they have a shot at winning 14 games for the first time in their proud history. It’s been more than two decades since this team has been to the NFC title game, much less the Super Bowl. And when it comes to recent history, keep in mind that the last three Super Sundays have involved the No. 1 seeds from both the AFC and NFC.

The Philadelphia Eagles will have something to say on the matter this Sunday in the City of Brotherly Love. In any case, it’s been quite the year for “America’s Team.”

1. What a Turnaround!

Somewhat lost in the Dallas Cowboys’ resurgence in 2016 has been the historical ramifications of the turnaround. And we are talking far more than going from worst to first in the NFC East in the span of one season. To be honest, that’s become the norm in this always-interesting division. This marks the fourth time in five seasons that the team that the bottom feeder in the NFC East moved to the penthouse one year later.

But here is another mark to keep in mind. With a win at Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys will go for 4-12 in 2015 to 14-2 this season. That’s a 10-win improvement in one year, something that has happened only two times previously in NFL history.

In 1998, the Indianapolis Colts finished 3-13 under the guidance of head coach Jim Mora and rookie quarterback Peyton Manning. One season later, the club was 13-3 and AFC East champions. Almost one decade later, the Miami Dolphins finished 1-15 and appeared to be a franchise on a major decline.

The following offseason, new director of football operations Bill Parcells hired Tony Sparano to be his head coach. The results were an 11-5 finish and an AFC East title. Until they wrapped up a wild card berth this year, 2008 had marked Miami’s last postseason appearance.

As we know, the results of Sunday’s Cowboys/Eagles tilt has no bearing on the playoffs for Jason Garrett’s team. And this week, there’s been more discussion about who won’t play for Dallas than who will. But there are a few notes of interests should the Cowboys come up with a win in the City of Brotherly Love.

