Dallas Cowboys 2017 Position of Need: Defensive End

One of the biggest missing pieces to the Dallas Cowboys championship puzzle is an elite edge rusher. The 2017 offseason is the time to change that.

This is part 1 of an offseason blog series that will discuss the positions of need for the Dallas Cowboys that are likely to be addressed in the draft and free agency. Part 1 is focused on the Cowboys biggest need- defensive end.

I know that the Super Bowl is this upcoming Sunday, so the season technically isn’t over. But for the Cowboys and 29 other teams, their season is wrapped up and 2017 is going to be arriving soon.

I am already attacking game film on players that are entering the draft this year, and naturally I started with the biggest position of need for the Cowboys.

Not only do the Cowboys need an upgrade at the defensive end position- they need defensive ends in general. There are currently only two full-time defensive ends under contract that played snaps for the Cowboys in 2016. Well, three if you count Randy Gregory who is going to be suspended for all of 2017 so you’d be crazy to count on him.

Dallas showed the ability to put pressure on quarterbacks at times in 2016, but never had one elite edge rusher that changed games for them. Benson Mayowa led the team with an anemic 6.0 sacks. There are some players around the league that can get six sacks in a game.

In the early 90’s, the Dallas Cowboys had young superstars in quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith, and wide receiver Michael Irvin. The supporting cast offensively was phenomenal and the offensive line played at an elite level.

But there was one defensive player and piece that took the triplets from young superstars with potential and turned them as well as the rest of the Dallas Cowboys into Super Bowl champions and a dynasty. His name?

Charles Haley. It was making the move for Charles Haley and having that consistent edge rusher, capable of taking over games and destroying opposing game plans, that was the final move that made the Cowboys of the 90’s one of the greatest football teams ever assembled.

The 2017 Cowboys are going to have opportunities to make a similar move- whether it be by making a move to land an established veteran or by addressing the position in the draft and finding an impact rusher in the first few rounds.

What I am going to include in these “position of need” articles are: players still under contract with the team at that position, players that are going to be free agents that were on the Dallas roster in 2016, free agents around the league that can fill the need, as well as players at that position of need that should be available at different points in the draft.

I figured that these pieces would be a great way to get the ball rolling on talking about the draft, which I will be writing extensive articles regarding position rankings as well as Cowboys mock drafts, so please stay tuned.

The final page of this article has a list of players that really stood out to me when evaluating this year’s draft class. Enjoy.

Players still under contract

DeMarcus Lawrence– signed through 2018. Lawrence is undergoing his second major back surgery at the ripe young age of 24. For a player that showed promise in his sophomore season in 2015, leading the team with 8.0 sacks, he has been disappointing while failing to live up to expectations after Dallas packaged their 2nd and 3rd round draft picks in 2014 to move up to select him. He will be a valued member in the rotation but you can all but give up on him being the elite edge rusher for this team.

Charles Tapper– signed through 2020. Tapper was a 4th round draft pick in 2016 out of Oklahoma. At 6’3″ and weighing 270 pounds and running a sub-4.6 40 yard dash, Tapper was looking like a promising addition to the defensive end rotation for the 2016 season. That all changed when Tapper went partially paralyzed after a training camp practice and the team ran tests to discover that Tapper had been living with a fracture in his spine for a long time. Tapper is, according to himself and to the team, fully healthy as of now and is expected to contribute for the Cowboys in 2017. The jury is out on how good he can be. Maybe he is the guy? Only time will tell.

Tyrone Crawford- signed through 2021. Crawford is a player that is once again stuck in no-man’s land- rotating as a strong side defensive end and three-technique defensive tackle. The Cowboys paid him big bucks to be the disruptive three technique for defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli’s defense. However, he proved to be easily moved out of the way in the run game and had trouble with the shorter and stockier interior offensive linemen compared to the right tackles he deals with at strong side defensive end. Crawford is far from elite at either position and was a guy that was paid a bit too much for only “projecting” to be a dominant player.

Cowboys defensive ends entering 2017 free agency

David Irving- Irving is a restricted free agent which at least gives the Cowboys the chance to match any deal that is offered to him in free agency. Irving showed glimpses of greatness at times, even being an elite pass rusher in specific games, but also showed a lack of consistency as he was given more reps and opportunities. Irving is a great rotational player that will hopefully be brought back this offseason. That being said- please COOL IT on thinking that he is going to ever be the consistent elite pass rusher for this team. He isn’t that and never will be.

Jack Crawford– Crawford was another versatile part of the defensive line rotation- seeing time at both defensive end and defensive tackle. He is a serviceable and affordable role player but isn’t the guy that will take over games for the Cowboys. It is 50/50 on whether or not he will return.

Ryan Davis– Davis is a player that was brought in late as a free agent addition to the 2016 Cowboys. He is a high motor guy that showed some glimpses of ability as a rusher but isn’t going to be the cornerstone defensive end for any franchise.

2017 NFL free agent defensive ends

Jason Pierre Paul- JPP has been a well-known division rival of the Cowboys as a dominant defensive end for the New York Giants. He is one of only a few impact pass rushers in the 2017 NFL free agent class and is the premier guy available.

Jabaal Sheard– Sheard has shown the ability to really get after the passer, but has never been an elite player that dominates for an entire game. Sheard is likely to cash in somewhere for being a pass rusher and despite the glaring need, the Cowboys will likely be unwilling to pay what the market will dictate Sheard is worth.

Dion Jordan– Jordan has had all kinds of talent, and elite size/athleticism for the position. But he has had some issues with being suspended by the NFL, something that we know all too well about with Randy Gregory. For the right price, it might be worth at least bringing Jordan in to see if he is ready and willing to dedicate his life to football and make profound use of his abilities.

Charles Johnson– Johnson was once a very good player. He has lost a step, as father time remains undefeated. He is likely looking to cash in one last time before hanging the cleats up. Signing 30-something year olds to rush the passer isn’t a good habit to get in to.

Chris Long– Take exactly what I said about Johnson above, and read it again for Long. Same story.

Defensive ends available in the draft

Myles Garrett– 6’5″ 270- Texas A&M- Top 10 pick: Garrett is likely to be the number one overall pick and is an elite defensive end prospect. He would be ideal for addressing the Cowboys glaring need for a superstar pass rusher. Garrett is tall, strong, ridiculously explosive, and chases down run plays as well. It is also fitting that Garrett is from Arlington- where the Cowboys play their home games. Myles is a pipe dream for Cowboys fans, it would take a ridiculous trade to move up far enough to get him.

Derek Barnett– 6’3″ 268- Tennessee- Top 20 pick: Barnett was extremely productive in college, competing against top level talent in the SEC. He has a great motor and ability to finish plays but will be most successful as a strong side defensive end where he can create mismatch problems for right tackles. Think of a more polished Cameron Wake. He is likely off the board when the Cowboys pick but it would be a no-brainer selection if still available.

Solomon Thomas– 6’3″ 273- Stanford- Top 20 pick: Thomas is already refined as a pass rusher, using a variety of moves to consistently find his way to the quarterback. Thomas also plays the run very well and his technique and quickness give him an extremely high floor. He could be the most pro-ready pass rusher in the draft, but his ceiling isn’t as high as Garrett’s.

Charles Harris– 6’3″ 266- Mizzou- 1st round pick: Harris is a ridiculous athlete that wins off the ball with his first step. He has an impressive spin and can really provide juice off the edge. Dallas would have a quality selection in the first round if Harris is still there when they are on the clock.

Taco Charlton– 6’6″ 270- Michigan- 1st round pick: Charlton is a very tall, explosive athlete. He has long arms that he sometimes uses to extend and keep blockers off of him. Would like to see him use his length to his advantage more frequently in the running game but Taco really is a sight to see as a pass rusher. In a draft class that is deep at defensive end, Taco is likely a first round pick that could be available when Dallas picks at 28.

Demarcus Walker– 6’3″ 281- Florida State- 2nd day pick: Walker is a solid, strong, and explosive athlete. In a weaker class, he is likely a first round pick. Teams might question moving him inside to play defensive tackle as a three technique but I believe his best position is at strong side defensive end. Walker could be a solid contributor to the defensive line rotation with potential to become a starter one day.

Tanoh Kpassagnon– 6’7″ 290- Villanova- 2nd day pick: Tanoh is a monster of a man, similar in build to Taco Charlton. Tanoh is a bit bigger but is similar in how he moves as a pass rusher. His hips are a bit tight off the snap at times and doesn’t bend as well as you’d like but he is great when it comes to hand usage and playing with quickness and power. He is a quality starter at strong side defensive end potentially from day one and is likely to be a steal on day two.

Tarell Basham– 6’4″ 260- Ohio- late round pick: Basham played at a small school, but has prototypical size and had great production at Ohio. Testing well at the combine or at his pro day could help him move up draft boards. As it stands, he would be a quality late round pick that pushes for time at defensive end in the rotation.

Keionta Davis– 6’3″ 270- Chattanooga- late round pick: Davis has a very similar build to Basham, except he has a big more muscle on his frame. Davis was a highly productive player in college that is going to test well leading up to the draft. He is going to measure between 6’2″ and 6’3″ despite being listed at 6’4″ which will hurt his stock but simply put, this guy can get after the passer. He is a late round steal that could make the Cowboys front office look very smart if they select him.

