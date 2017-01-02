Dallas Cowboys 2017 Opponents Revealed

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to make history in the playoffs, their opponents for the 2017 NFL regular season have now been revealed.

The Cowboys will play home games against their normal NFC East rivals, the 8-7-1 Washington Redskins, the 11-5 New York Giants and the 7-9 Philadelphia Eagles. On top of those three divisional foes, Dallas will also play the 10-5-1 Seattle Seahawks, the 10-6 Green Bay Packers, the 12-4 Kansas City Chiefs, the 4-12 L.A. Rams and the 5-11 San Diego Chargers at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas’ away games will be against the aforementioned Eagles, Giants and Redskins. They’ll also face the 7-8-1 Arizona Cardinals, the 11-5 Atlanta Falcons, the 12-4 Oakland Raiders, the 2-14 San Francisco 49ers and the 9-7 Denver Broncos on the road in 2017.

The exact dates and times for each of these contests has yet to be determined.

Six of the Cowboys 13 opponents next season are currently in the playoffs. And eight of their opponents posted winning records in 2017. It appears the Cowboys will play one of the toughest schedules in the NFL next season. I suppose that is to be expected when you finished the year with a 13-3 record.

#DallasCowboys 2017 opponents finalized! Dates & times to be determined. pic.twitter.com/yh2G4LCBEy — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 2, 2017

All of the above teams, including the Cowboys themselves, will likely be very different animals next season. Some of these franchises will get key injured players back. Free agency will also wreak havoc on some rosters. Others may finally solidify key players at key positions, such as finding themselves a franchise quarterback.

As for Dallas in 2017, imagine an even more experienced Dak Prescott at quarterback. Or a more patient runner in rookie back Ezekiel Elliott. On top of a new batch of rookies, 2017 will likely also be the debut for 2016 second round selection linebacker Jaylon Smith. His presence in the Cowboys defense could be the injection of talent this overachieving but passionate group needs to start dominating games.

