Dallas Cowboys: 2017 NFL Draft winners and losers

The 2017 NFL Draft has come and gone. As with any team, it will affect so many players on the Dallas Cowboys roster. Who won and who lost?

The NFL is a young man’s game, especially in the age of the NFL salary cap. The Dallas Cowboys have consistently demonstrated this in recent years, as we have seen them let older, more expensive players walk in favor of younger, cheaper talent.

With the constant need for NFL team’s to get younger and cheaper to stay under the cap, there will always be winners and losers when the NFL Draft rolls around. Why? Because it gives teams the opportunity to select replacements for their aging veterans.

Just consider what the Dallas Cowboys did this offseason. Almost their entire secondary saw their contracts expire, and Dallas let every single of them walk. Brandon Carr? Gone. Morris Claiborne? Adios. Even Barry Church — see ya. You get the picture.

The desire of front offices to get younger doesn’t limit itself to players with expiring contracts either. Need an example? Antonio Ramiro Romo. After suffering an injury in the preseason, the veteran signal caller watched rookie sensation Dak Prescott earn the right to be the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

With the 2017 NFL Draft finally over, we no longer have to guess about the fresh faces joining the Cowboys. So, who won…and who lost?

Winner: Defensive Coordinator Rod Marinelli

Let’s start this one off with the low hanging fruit. The Dallas Cowboys have neglected adding talent to their defense for years. They’ve certainly made attempts, but only recently have they started paying off.

In 2016, the front office grabbed Rod two starters. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins and cornerback Anthony Brown were both reliable contributors their rookie seasons. And in 2017, Dallas hopes to be able to add linebacker Jaylon Smith to that list.

But in 2017, the Cowboys meant business when it came to rebuilding their defense. Seven of their nine draft picks were spent on the defensive side of the ball, including every one of the “premium” (top-100) selections. Marinelli got his pass rusher in the first round with Taco Charlton. Then Dallas gave him an assortment of weapons to play with in the secondary. To close out Day 2, the Cowboys drafted cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis.

They weren’t done giving Marinelli presents though. Throughout Day 3, Stephen Jones and Co. added two more defensive backs, and two defensive tackles. Rod Marinelli now has young, talented players to build a championship defense with.

Plus, you know he’s a winner when he gets this giddy over a seventh round defensive tackle.

If anything makes Rod Marinelli show emotion, it’s something really good.

Loser: Lucky Whitehead

Lucky Whitehead wasn’t so lucky this year, as the Dallas Cowboys likely selected his replacement. Whitehead has largely been a disappointment during his two years in Dallas, despite flashing a great deal of potential at times.

For instance, recall Week 1 of the 2016 preseason. Whitehead took the opening kickoff to the house in what was one of the most impressive plays of his career. But that’s about the only memorable play I can think of. Not to say that Whitehead is a bad player by any means, but you have to question his priorities. Whitehead has become somewhat of a fan-favorite for his off-field antics. I personally think he’s hysterical on Snapchat, but he could stand to refine his on-field performance.

Enter Ryan Switzer. In the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected the Cole Beasley clone out of North Carolina. He can do everything that Beasley can do, and is arguably a better kick returner than Whitehead.

During his time as a Tar Heel, the “Switz Army Knife” took seven punt returns to the house. Whitehead has yet to make a house call in a regular season game. Time will tell, but if Switzer performs well in camp, Lucky might find himself on the outside looking in when the Cowboys are forced to make their final cuts.

Winners: Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden

Running back wasn’t really a position of need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2017 NFL Draft. With the reigning rushing champion, Ezekiel Elliott, returning for his second season, it makes sense that Dallas didn’t address the position this year.

However, many fans and analysts, including myself, expected the Cowboys to add at least one running back in this year’s draft. With Lance Dunbar leaving in free agency, and both Morris and McFadden entering the final years of their contracts, the depth chart looks awful thin for the future.

Not to mention, both backs are entering the twilight of their careers. McFadden will turn 30 before the season starts, and Morris isn’t far behind at 28. The fact that the front office didn’t add a younger back shows an extreme vote of confidence in the abilities of both veterans.

To be fair, Dallas could still add a younger back in undrafted free agency, but as of my writing this, only one has been signed. It’s hard to imagine the Cowboys entering the season with four running backs on the depth chart, especially considering they’ll need room for their new defensive lineman and secondary players. So, it appears that McFadden and Morris have some job security. For now.

Loser: Kellen Moore

To be perfectly honest here, it is probably a little bit early to be labeling Kellen Moore a loser. Entering the offseason, Moore’s job as the primary backup to Dak Prescott was secure. Especially now, with the retirement of Tony Romo, his roster spot seemed locked.

But the Dallas Cowboys may not think so. So far, they have signed two quarterbacks in UDFA, signalling to the football world that they meant it when they said they wanted to add another young gunslinger behind Prescott, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Kellen Moore will now have to compete with rookies Cooper Rush and Austin Appleby. Both flew relatively under-the-radar while in college, but once you’re on America’s Team, the spotlight shines bright.

After a quick preliminary glance, I think one of the new young guns has a chance to beat out Moore for the backup role. I’m not going to go in depth as to who it is — but it’s definitely Appleby — but both players show the traits you want to see in a developmental signal caller.

This article originally appeared on