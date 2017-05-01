Dallas Cowboys: 2017 NFL Draft pick-by-pick analysis

The Dallas Cowboys had what should be deemed a successful 2017 NFL Draft, as they gained players they had a need for while also drafting players who have the potential to surprise fans as some will make their way onto the roster.

Looking back at the 2017 NFL Draft of the Dallas Cowboys, they made a splash in the first two rounds by adding to their pass rush with Taco Charlton of Michigan and to their defensive backfield with the second-round selection of cornerback Chidobe Awuzie from Colorado. Both of those players should make an immediate impact in the lineup from Day 1.

This draft will make training camp very interesting, especially the selections of Ryan Switzer and Noah Brown at wide receiver, as we all watch as those two find where they can produce the best for this franchise.

Stephen Jones said they had five picks among their top 70 players in this draft. — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) April 29, 2017

There are also the additions to the defense line, and don’t forget about safety Xavier Woods, as he can bring a spark to the position as well. The Cowboys have filled in spots of need in the draft, now only time will tell if the right choices have been made.

Round 1: Taco Charlton, DE — Michigan (28)

At the 28th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys picked the right player as Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton is a good solid draft pick. He fills a need much coveted by the Cowboys but also still has the potential to become a very productive player in the NFL.

Charlton is a “safe” choice for the Cowboys. They didn’t overdraft for Charlton, and with the suspension of former second-round draft pick in defensive end Randy Gregory for the upcoming season, the Cowboys drafted a player they believe is dependable and hopefully can fill that role.

Mike Mayock of NFL.com said of Charlton:

“This kid has length, power and athletic ability. Reminds me physically of Carlos Dunlap. One-year starter, which makes me question where he was before that.”

Though he was just a one-year starter at Michigan, Charlton was one of, if not the best prospect from the Wolverines. Again, he’ll provide the Cowboys with a much-needed rush from the edge they lacked last season.

• What I Like: The athleticism Charlton brings to the Cowboys defense, and at 6-6, 277 pounds, he’ll become a valuable member of the Cowboys defense. He might not become a J.J. Watt type of superstar for the Cowboys, but Charlton has the skill and athleticism to become a consistent difference maker on a weekly basis.

• What I Dislike: It might not make much difference, but there is still the fact he only had one year of starting experience with the Wolverines. Though it shouldn’t be that big of a deal for the Cowboys, the extra progression of his game will have to come in a season where the Cowboys are expected to make another run at the playoffs.

• Final Thoughts: Again, this was overall an excellent choice made by the Cowboys. They drafted by need, and some may not believe he was the best available edge rusher available at the time. Charlton was a player they know is dependable and will fit within the scheme of Rod Marinelli. Learning from Marinelli in this rookie season makes the pick of Charlton an exciting choice for sure.

Round 2: Chidobe Awuzie, CB — Colorado (60)

One of the best picks the Cowboys made, because it is always good to get a player that many considered a first-round talent in the second round at the 60th overall selection when they wrote down the name Chidobe Awuzie.

The versatility of Awuzie is what stands out the most with his abilities, because he can not only play cornerback, but as a corner he can be used in the nickel, plus play safety too. For a team like the Cowboys who are rebuilding their defensive backfield in this draft, this was the best choice they could have made in this round.

Awuzie also has the speed needed to stay pat with the receivers in the NFC East with his 4.43-second 40-yard dash. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares Awuzie to Prince Amukamara of the Chicago Bears. If that is the case, that will be a very nice addition to the defense in 2017.

• What I Like: Again, the versatility of Awuzie is very exciting for the Cowboys this upcoming season, after losing veterans in free agency and now having leaders in Nolan Carroll and Byron Jones being the veterans in the backfield. He’s an athletic player who can play multiple positions and was a perfect selection for the Cowboys.

• What I Dislike: Awuzie will have to work on his tackling skills as draft profiles all said that needs to be an improvement.

• Final Thoughts: What else can be said? The selection of Awuzie was exactly what the Cowboys needed to do to rebuild the defensive backfield. Awuzie will be an important part of the defense this season, even if he just plays in nickel coverages as he get accustomed to the NFL style of play.

Round 3: Jourdan Lewis, CB — Michigan (92)

Jourdan Lewis is another cornerback selection that has athleticism, but with that, he’s also bringing some off-the-field issues that could become a distraction, though Lewis is on record proclaiming his innocence. As a football decision, it is easy to see why the Cowboys made this pick, but they also selected a player that could bring headaches this offseason, and is that something this franchise really needs?

As for football abilities, Lewis ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and he has been compared to former Cowboys cornerback “Pacman” Adam Jones in his style of play. One part of Lewis’ past that I like is the fact his collegiate coach Jim Harbaugh not only played at a high level in the NFL, but he coached at a higher level in the NFL, taking the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, so Lewis should have an understanding of the NFL game.

In each of his past three seasons at Michigan, Lewis had two interceptions, totaling six for the career. Lewis had his best season as a junior where he defensed 23 passes, had the aforementioned two interceptions and collected 52 total tackles.

• What I Like: Like his cornerback counterpart from Colorado, the Cowboys have in Lewis a player who is a great athlete. He is an athlete who will contribute early on defense, again, filling a need of a player who would been a first-or second-round selection if not for his off-the-field issues.

• What I Dislike: The least likable part about this selection is the off-the-field issues and the potential distraction it can become depending on the outcome of the jury trial.

• Final Thoughts: Unlike past players drafted within the first three rounds by the Cowboys with off-the-field issues, maybe Lewis is a player who breaks that streak. Hopefully those issues aren’t a distraction and Lewis makes his chance with the Cowboys mean something, unlike a couple players on defense who have most likely played their final snaps with the franchise.

Round 4: Ryan Switzer, WR — North Carolina (133)

Is Ryan Switzer, a cousin of former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champion head coach Barry Switzer, the second coming of Cole Beasley, but possibly a better version of the slot receiver? Switzer was a good pick at this point of the NFL Draft because he won’t need to be a star on the offense, but he could make his name on special teams as a return specialist.

This might be all a part of a plan to make the Cowboys offense that much better by using Switzer’s return abilities to set up the Cowboys in positive field position. Switzer had a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, and his abilities to return punts while at North Carolina were on display on the stat sheet.

In four seasons, he totaled 1,082 yards on 99 returns, He scored seven touchdowns, but five of those came his freshman year. As a senior, Switzer totaled 16 punt returns for 106 yards but no touchdowns. As a junior, he had 302 yards in punt returns with two touchdowns.

• What I Like: Switzer not only can contribute immediately with his punt return abilities, he can all the while work his way up on the roster to be the eventual top slot player on the offensive side of the ball, especially with Beasley only having one year left on his contract. His senior season at wide receiver, Switzer totaled 96 receptions for 1,112 yards, but even more importantly, he had 11.6 yards per reception.

• What I Dislike: Though he should be fine returning punts for the Cowboys, Switzer’s numbers as a punt returner were his worst of his career this past season. To be fair, he did have six fewer return chances in 2016 than he did in 2015, causing the 200-yard differential.

• Final Thoughts: The selection of Switzer was a good choice here. Having a player who can work his way up the wide receiver ladder as his skill level improves, but contribute highly on special teams, can make him a secret weapon of sorts for the Cowboys in 2017.

Round 6: Xavier Woods, S — Louisiana Tech (191)

Some may say this selection of Xavier Woods is a “New Day” for the Cowboys defensive backfield. The selection of the Lousiana Tech safety could be the best pick in all of the sixth round, as the Cowboys traded next year’s fifth-round pick to move up to make this selection.

Watch tape of Woods, and it is easy to see the Cowboys are getting a safety, even at 5-11 and 194 pounds, who can deliver a hit to the opposition they will remember. He is a player who can force fumbles, and the Cowboys gained an underrated potential playmaker at safety in the sixth round.

Cowboys sixth-round pick Xavier Woods on what he can add at the safety spot: pic.twitter.com/k67y2WCUY9 — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) April 29, 2017

Woods can play in various defensive formations, and by the end of this upcoming season, Cowboys fans will see why they franchise really wanted him to be a part of this defensive backfield rebuild. In his four collegiate seasons at Louisiana Tech, Woods not only had 14 interceptions, but he was responsible for six forced fumbles.

• What I Like: Woods might not be the tallest and biggest player drafted by the Cowboys, but just by watching him in games you can see there is something special about Woods and how he’ll be very important to the Cowboys this season.

• What I Dislike: Though he plays strong and tough, Woods is still 5-11, and he might be playing a little too aggressive at times, but the former can be corrected with the excellent Cowboys defensive coaching staff.

• Final Thoughts: This might become the best value pick made by the Cowboys in this draft. He might not be the most athletic player drafted this year, but he could become the most “must-see” draft choice by the Cowboys in ’17.

Round 6: Marquez White, CB — Florida State (216)

The third cornerback selected by the Cowboys in this draft, and the fourth defensive back, the pick of Marquez White gives the Cowboys many options to choose from to revamp the defensive backfield this offseason.

This selection gives the Cowboys a player who ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but someone who is able to develop at cornerback, though it is no guarantee what he’ll become this upcoming season.

• What I Like: According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, White allowed just one touchdown the past two seasons as a “field corner” at the collegiate level with Florida State. Also at FSU in 2016, he totaled seven passes defensed and two interceptions.

• What I Dislike: White had some issues with tackling in his final season at FSU, so he’ll need to work on that issue of his game. He’ll need some time to become a viable cornerback in the Cowboys defense.

• Final Thoughts: Being this selection came in the sixth round, it is understandable the Cowboys drafted a player who will need a lot of coaching on various techniques with tackling and coverage. If White can work his way into a roster spot this season, that will be two years in a row the Cowboys will have drafted a defensive back onto the 53-man roster who can contribute in this round, as they drafted Anthony Brown from Purdue in 2016 in the sixth round.

Round 7: Joey Ivie, DT — Florida (228)

This might be an unnoticed selection for potential depth on the defensive line for the Cowboys in Joey Ivie, a player who in four seasons at Florida totaled 69 tackles, seven sacks and forced two fumbles. His final season at UF, Ivie collected a career-high 26 tackles (3.5 for a loss), with 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Mark Dulgerlan of NFL.com said the following of Ivie following his selection:

“Ivie joins a team in need of defensive line help so he’ll get a fair shot at a rotational depth role. His flashes as a 1-gap penetrator enticed the Cowboys enough to snag him late.”

• What I Like: The former UF defensive tackle has made starts in his collegiate career, but has been a role player as well. If he’s able to make the Cowboys roster would make him fit in with their rotation.

• What I Dislike: He’s doesn’t have the best strength, so facing huge NFL offensive linemen could be tough on him. Ivie has a lot working against him to become a mainstay on the roster of the Cowboys.

• Final Thoughts: It won’t be easy for Ivie to make the roster, but he seems to have excellent character, some athleticism and plays hard. The issues are he just hasn’t shown the “power” needed to be a full-time NFL player and work his way onto the roster this upcoming season.

Round 7: Noah Brown, WR — Ohio State (239)

The former Ohio State wide receiver Noah Brown has the abilities to be a player who can make this roster, and one player who hopefully forces other wide receivers already with the Cowboys to amp up their overall game too.

At 6-2, 222 pounds and with a draft grade of 5.5, in Brown the Cowboys might have gotten a steal with this selection so late in the seventh round.

He’ll need time to work his way up to being an NFL-level player. He showed at Ohio State, against some tough competition against the likes of Oklahoma, Penn State, Michigan and even Clemson last season, that he’s able to compete against teams that produce NFL-level players from their programs.

Brown was more of a possession receiver at OSU who had to share the football, plus all the while not having the best quarterback play (in terms of passing) this past season. His best game was against Oklahoma in Week 3 of the season where he caught five passes for 72 yards and four touchdowns. When OSU played Wisconsin, Brown caught four passes for 48 yards and one touchdown, and against Michigan, he had three receptions for 40 yards.

There is still some work to be done by Brown to become a mainstay on the Cowboys roster, but he’ll make training camp interesting as he hopefully challenges the rest of the Cowboys receiving depth.

• What I Like: Brown has the capabilities of making a big play, and why not give quarterback Dak Prescott another potential weapon who can make a big play?

• What I Dislike: Brown doesn’t have a ton of in-game experience, and though it can also be viewed as a positive. He’s still learning the wide receiver position, making him a bit of a mystery as to what he can eventually become.

• Final Thoughts: In the grand scheme of the draft, this is an excellent pick. The raw talent of Brown, though it can be stressful to watch at times, makes this an exciting pick too. Brown can improve his skills, but he’s going to have to put in a lot of work to make his name noticed on this roster.

Round 7: Jordan Carrell, DT — Colorado (246)

The final choice made by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft, Jordan Carrell has 26 games of collegiate experience the past two seasons. He totaled 89 tackles (54 solo) with six sacks, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Carrell also totaled 13.5 tackles for a loss in two seasons at Colorado, and this past season his highest total tackle game came against USC with seven tackles and one fumble recovery. He had five games with one sack each, and against Oregon he had two tackles for a loss.

Mark Dulgerlan of NFL.com describes Carrell as a “project,” as he can make his way through an offensive line. This was a nice pick for the Cowboys who with a late draft choice in the seventh round has more upside than risk.

• What’s to Like: “Potential” is the word that comes to mind when thinking of Carrell. He can make a difference for the Cowboys interior defensive line if he’s able to polish up his overall skill set while working with the Cowboys this offseason.

• What’s to Dislike: There isn’t not a lot to dislike with this seventh-round pick. One thing that comes to mind is just two years of collegiate experience at Colorado. But again, this pick has more potential positives than anything else.

• Final Thoughts: It won’t be easy by any means, but Carrell can make his way onto the roster. Having five sacks this past season and a 40-yard dash time of 4.98 at his Pro Day, I can’t wait to see Carrell compete for a spot on the roster. If nothing else, Carrell will push others on the defensive line to also become better players, or he can take their spot on the roster as he progresses in his NFL play.

