Dallas Cowboys 2017 NFL Draft Order: Complete List of Picks

The 2017 installment of the NFL Draft kicks off in a matter of hours. Where will the Dallas Cowboys select in each round?

The Dallas Cowboys championed one of the best draft classes in 2016. Part of that had to do with where they were picking in each round. Obviously, early selections make drafting easier, but can the Cowboys repeat their success with their later choices this year?

In 2017, Dallas currently holds seven selections. The breakdown is somewhat different this year, however. Instead of having one selection in each round, as normal, the Cowboys will select twice in the seventh round, and will not go on the clock in the fifth.

You can thank Matt Cassel for that one. Back in 2015, the Dallas Cowboys opted to trade with the Buffalo Bills for some quarterback depth. To acquire the services of Cassel, Dallas sent Buffalo their fifth-rounder this year, and got back a seventh.

Making the most of these picks will be critical, as this is one of the deepest draft classes in recent years. The Cowboys have three “premium”, or top-100, selections. The expectation is that they will find quality starters with each one.

That doesn’t mean the late-round picks don’t have value, though. As any fan of the Dallas Cowboys can tell you, Dak Prescott was well-worth his fourth round selection. And even though he flies under the radar at times, sixth rounder Anthony Brown was a bright spot in the secondary last year.

Clearly the Cowboys have the ammunition to have a successful draft day. Whether they do remains to be seen. For now, we can just hope that they’ve done enough preparation and are prepared to make excellent choices for the second straight year.

Here is a complete summary of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2017 NFL Draft Choices:

28th Overall (Round 1, Pick 28)

60th Overall (Round 2, Pick 28)

92nd Overall (Round 3, Pick 28)

133rd Overall (Round 4, Pick 27)

211th Overall (Round 6, Pick 28)

228th Overall via Buffalo (Round 7, Pick 10)

246th Overall (Round 7, Pick 28)

What will the Cowboys do with these selections? We won’t know any answer to that until deep into Thursday night and Round 1. However, this is what they have to work with to try and get over the hump and back to Super Bowl glory.

This article originally appeared on