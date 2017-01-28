Dallas Cowboys 2017 NFL Draft: Five Defensive End Prospects

It’s is clear that the Dallas Cowboys need to find themselves a pass rusher. Here are five possible draft selections for the Cowboys at defensive end.

Today, and for the next several weeks, I’m going to be focusing on the NFL Draft. Particularly, as it relates to the Dallas Cowboys. It was the yearly intake of college prospects, and studying incoming players, that first got me interested in sports writing. It is something I very much enjoy. Although, as a fan of America’s Team, I’d rather be starting the second week of February…oh well.

I want to specify that for the most part, at least in the early going, I’d much rather focus on players likely to be available at or near the Cowboys’ picks. Don’t worry. At some point we will also discuss those highly-touted top-ten prospects. But familiarizing ourselves first with players that could possibly be on the board when Dallas is on the clock seems more sensible.

How Will it Work?

Each week I will focus on a different position group. I will do five college players for every post. For this exercise I will use the CBS rankings of draft eligible players. Furthermore, to study the future draftees, I will rely mostly on game tape from DraftBreakdown.

It should come as no surprise that I intend to start with defensive position groups for the first few articles. First, we’ll cover edge rushers. Most Cowboys fans are well aware that Dallas’ pass rush is abysmal, at best. So there is a big need in that area. Without further ado, here are the five defensive ends that I have chosen to cover, along with their CBS rankings:

26. Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA

27. Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

29. Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

36. Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn

49. DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

Now let’s breakdown each of these pass rushing prospects one-by-one…

Takkarist McKinley, OLB – UCLA

Strengths

A few things jump out immediately when I watch the film on UCLA Bruins outside linebacker Takkarist McKinley. The first thing I notice with “Takk” is his impressive speed. It is evident throughout the entire play; he has a burst off the snap, is fast around the corner and closes with impressive quickness.

He is very mobile for a big man and has excellent change of direction ability. It is this trait that sets up a very effective counter move to the inside. It also makes him smooth as he runs stunts along the line.

McKinley is the definition of a high motor guy. He doesn’t give up on the pass rush if he is blocked, instead he gets after it until the whistle is blown. He also displays the same hustle chasing down running backs and racing downfield to make blocks after turnovers.

Weaknesses

Takkarist is still very raw and that is evident on film as well. He can be better against the run, though not entirely a liability. He has a capable bull rush but it will only get better with added strength. Equipped with a mean punch due mostly to power and explosiveness, but very often fails to win with strength if that initial punch is stopped. Many of his issues are also caused when he gets his pad level too high.

The athletic Bruins linebacker needs plenty work on his technique as well. He hasn’t developed many pass rush moves outside of a speed rush, a counter and the aforementioned, somewhat effective, bull rush. He will need to increase his arsenal to really be a force in the National Football League. It would also suit him to learn to use his hands better when taking on tackles at the next level or he will have some major growing pains.

Outlook for the Dallas Cowboys

I think his athletic traits, non-stop motor and high ceiling will see him rise on draft day. Some believe Takk is better suited as a 3-4 outside linebacker. His lack of strength and sub-par hand usage, they say, would make playing as a 4-3 defensive end a struggle against the big uglies in the NFL.

I disagree. I didn’t see Mckinley drop into coverage more than a handful of times in the four games I reviewed and I don’t care to. Takkarist McKinley is a force when he is penetrating the backfield and I see no reason to ask him to do otherwise.

That being said added bulk and strength with refined hand usage and pass rush moves could make the position change a possibility. I would even consider having him come in as a pass rush specialist, much in the way we envisioned using Randy Gregory, until he gets strong enough to play three downs consistently.

Vidauntae “Taco” Charlton, DE – Michigan

Strengths

Taco Charlton’s game film shows a very well rounded defensive lineman. He is at his best when he is speed rushing, routinely beating offensive lineman around the edge. Does a good job setting up tackles with this speed and switches up with two very polished moves, a counter to the inside and a spin move. That’s not it though, he has an effective bull rush as well.

One of Taco’s best natural traits is his great length, standing a towering 6’6″ tall. Best part of that length is that Charlton uses it and uses it well, at least in the run game. He has an initial punch, putting his long arms to use to keep defenders off his body. The fact that he keeps a low pad level as well really makes him hard to stay in front of.

Weaknesses

Despite his natural speed Taco’s reaction to the snap is disappointingly slow. On film he hardly ever fires off the snap like the quick twitch defensive ends do. He will need to get out of his stance considerably faster, and with consistency, to be the focus of an offense’s game plan in the NFL.

Speaking of consistency. That natural length and great punch that he Charlton uses in the run game all but disappears when he is rushing the passer. He relies much more on speed moves and counters than he does on hand fighting. He also isn’t as agile as some of the elite pass rushers; he wont bend around the corner like Demarcus Ware for instance.

Outlook for the Dallas Cowboys

I think there is a very good chance Taco is still on the board when the Cowboys go on the clock. He has enough of the physical traits to be a very good defensive end. His upside is obvious; he posses excellent size, strength and speed. More than that he is a high motor guy, willing to play the pass as well as the run.

Charlton is an unfinished and inconsistent product that needs to be trained, no drilled, on technique. He requires a ton of work in two very key aspects of playing defensive end. The first is of course his get off, once he blows off the snap with regularity it will take his game to the next level. The second is his hand usage, if that can be addressed as well he can reach his potential and make for a cornerstone defensive end.

Charles Harris, DE – Missouri

Strengths

It may seem like a common theme, but speed. The Missouri Tigers defensive end is at his best when executing the speed rush. His bread and butter is his amazingly fast first step and his ability to bend around the corner. Few in this draft class react to the snap better than Charles Harris does and he does it on pass plays and run plays.

As a former basketball player Charles displays great athleticism. Watching him perform spin moves with ease is no doubt an ode to his days on the hardwood. When he times the spin move just right he is able to get around any offensive lineman in his path.

Possesses excellent footwork for a man his size. Not only on the above mentioned spins, but also when running stunts. He changes direction with ease when reacting to the ball carrier as well. He even showed the ability, one a surprising number of occasions, to drop into coverage and keep up with running backs. That footwork coupled with high effort levels are the reasons Harris tends to put himself in position to make plays.

Weaknesses

There were times when his over-reliance on his speed to get around a blocker opened running lanes. As opposed to stacking and shedding a blocker he would attempt to beat them and the runner would simply pick the wide open lane.

He is relatively inexperienced due to that fact that he played more basketball than football in high school. While that improves his athleticism it has been a hindrance to his sixth sense as a football player. As such he tends to play more reactionary than instinctive.

Could really benefit from an NFL strength program. Can get swallowed up in tackles if he is engaged. His initial punch is not as powerful as you would expect from someone with such explosive speed.

Outlook for the Dallas Cowboys

Depending on team needs he could very well go top 15 or he could fall to us. He has as much upside as anyone in this draft, not named Myles Garrett. The size, speed and athletic abilities, along with great effort and a lot of room to grow as he gains experience makes him on of the more intriguing defensive ends to watch come April.

He possesses the natural traits that the dominant rush ends display on Sundays. The way he gets off the ball is unrivaled and his bend around the corner is smooth. Under the right tutelage I believe he can be a double digit sack artist in the league.

Carl Lawson, DE – Auburn

Strengths

The defensive end from Auburn is a very balanced package in terms of his rushing ability and run defense. He has strong hands and uses them well whether he is fighting of a blocker on his way to the quarterback or to tackle the ball carrier.

He has an explosive first step when he times the snap correctly and has enough explosion around the edge to win with speed. Once around the corner he also displays very impressive closing speed to get after the passer.

The strength he posses in his hands is among the best in this draft class. He also has impressive lower body strength which is a big part of the reason he has an effective bull rush to add to his arsenal of tools.

Weakness

The elephant in the room with Carl is his injury history. A popular saying in the NFL is that the “best ability is availability”. Unfortunately Lawson hasn’t been all that available, having missed 19 games in his time with the Auburn Tigers.

Another thing that shows up on tape is a lack of consistency. His explosive first step isn’t witnessed on every snap; often times he gets out of the blocks a bit slower than his explosiveness suggest. He also has a habit of giving up on plays were it would be preferred to see him continue in pursuit.

Outlook for the Dallas Cowboys

I think with this draft being rich in defensive ends Lawson’s injury history will see him slide. That history, and the questions about his motor, makes him a bad fit for the Cowboys at 28.

I think he will make an excellent defensive end provided he can stay healthy and give consistent effort. Aside from not being the ideal size he has all the tools to be successful. Enough speed to win around the edge and better hands than most in this draft class. How far he goes is up to his effort and his health.

DeMarcus Walker, DE – Florida State

Strengths

The defensive end from Florida State is always praised for his high character above and beyond all else. Terms like hard worker, team leader and effort player are commonly used when referring to him. There isn’t a locker room in the league that wouldn’t benefit from that kind of character guy on the team.

He possesses great size and arm length making him an ideal fit on the defensive line. He has a strong initial punch which helps keep offensive linemen from getting into his body. He is also strong enough to hold his ground against blockers and shed blocks to make the tackle. He typically wins with excellent technique. He appears to be well coached on using his hands and his feet.

Weaknesses

DeMarcus is not going to be confused with the ultra athletic pass rushers in the NFL or even in this draft class. He wont beat most tackles with speed rushes repeatedly, that just is not his forte. He also lacks the natural bend to get around the edge as well.

Outlook for the Dallas Cowboys

Although DeMarcus doesn’t come with a bag full of weaknesses he just doesn’t stand out enough to justify a first round pick on. I think he’d be a solid addition in the second round though. He would be stout against the run if placed on the strong side and could maybe slide inside on passing downs and give guards fits with his hand usage.

He wont disappoint as long as a team knows what they are getting. Not a likely all pro player, but a very solid player that can be a vital part of a rotation. He will certainly provide a boost to the quality of atmosphere in the locker room.

