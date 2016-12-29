Dak Prescott: The Cowboys Most Valuable Playoff Weapon

The Dallas Cowboys most valuable weapon is their rookie quarterback’s stunning maturity and ability to lead the team on the field.

If there was ever a doubt of if the Dallas Cowboys were worthy of the Super Bowl, they made their case under the lights on Monday night as they caged the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver Dez Bryant not only caught touchdown passes, he threw his first career touchdown pass to tight end Jason Witten. Running back Ezekiel Elliott made his typical big run plays on 12 carries for 80 yards and even punter Chris Jones knocked a man into next week.

America’s Team was living the American dream at the expense of the Lions and judging by the way they played in their 42-21 victory on Monday night, it looks like nobody in the NFC is going to have an easy time against them in the playoffs. Yet, people are still obsessing over the condition of Tony Romo and whether he should play. The biggest thing to remember is that none of this would be possible without rookie quarterback Dak Prescott’s poise.

The Cowboy’s most valuable weapon is their rookie quarterback’s stunning maturity.

With the 13th victory of the season, Prescott tied Ben Roethlisberger for most ever by a rookie. But for Prescott that’s not enough and he’s looking to lead America’s team to number 14 next week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

At the postgame press conference, Prescott made it clear that he wants to play against the Eagles next week for the regular-season game. Why wouldn’t he? He has completed 47 of 56 passes over the past two weeks. He showed the nation on Monday night that he’s a master of the dink-and-dunks.

Prescott sounds like 2001 Tom Brady

The young Cowboys quarterback sounded a bit like New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady at the microphone and there’s a reason. He’s every bit as poised in 2016 as Brady was in 2001. Prescott seems to have a lot of Brady in his own game. The comparison between the two goes beyond the fact that Dak and Brady were draft room afterthoughts who replaced injured stars in Tony Romo and Drew Bledsoe.

At 23, the Cowboys quarterback appeared in the same number of regular season games (15) that a 24-year-old Brady appeared in during his breakout season. But Prescott has put much better numbers than the Patriots quarterback did in 2001.

Brady completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 2843 yards and 18 touchdowns; Dak has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 3,630 yards and 23 touchdowns. Brady was sacked 41 times and intercepted 12 times; Prescott has been intercepted four times and sacked 25 times. Brady was 11-5 in his debut season and had an 86.5 quarterback rating; Dak has a 13-2 record and a 105.6 rating. Brady rushed for 43 yards and touchdowns; Prescott rushed for 273 yards and six touchdowns.

Dak ignored the noise around him

And he’s been able to ignore the noise of the season. With each bump of the season, talk of benching him and playing backup quarterback Tony Romo in his place would arise, and he never let it get to him.

He faced a desperate Lions team and a veteran quarterback, Matthew Stafford, who is looking to finally win a playoff game. But he shows no less urgency with this game, despite not needing it for the Cowboys to make it to the playoffs. He opened the game with a 21-yard throw to wide receiver Brice Butler and closed it with a 19-yard throw to Bryant.

Some fans chanted for Romo in the final minutes of the game, but their request was denied. At this point Romo’s been reduced to a talking point.

The kid has been that good, that smart and that steady. The Cowboys have a lot of different ways to beat you, especially on offense, and they showed them all off against the Lions. But if Dak Prescott had played this season like the fourth-rounder he was in the spring, America’s team would like be a one-and-done wild-card team, at best.

Prescott instead performed and carried himself like an instant franchise player. If Dallas wins the whole thing for the first time in 21 years, it will be largely due to number four.

This article originally appeared on