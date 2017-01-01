Dak Prescott reveals what he was thinking watching Tony Romo lead TD drive
Tony Romo made his season debut Sunday, 16 weeks later than Dallas Cowboys fans thought would be the case during the offseason. But despite the lack of on-field action, the veteran quarterback looked sharp in the Cowboys’ 27-13 season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Romo completed 3 of 4 attempts and threw his first touchdown pass of 2016, the only TD Dallas scored all day. It was a reminder of what Romo could do had he not suffered a preseason back injury that, along with Dak Prescott’s stellar play, eventually led to Romo’s benching.
So what was going through Prescott’s mind as he watched the 36-year-old quarterback under center?
“It was fun just to go out there and watch him,” said Prescott, who completed 4 of 8 attempts for 37 yards in the finale. “I mean, it was easy for him, as it’s been for a lot of time in his career. But being able to go out there and watch a guy that I watched growing up be the quarterback of this team just make it look so easy was a good moment.”
Prescott and Romo have done a great job not turning this situation into a quarterback controversy. Both players have said all the right things, helping the Cowboys stay focused on the field and post record the best record in the NFC.