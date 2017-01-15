Dak Prescott finds Dez Bryant for much-needed 40-yard TD (Video)

Needing a touchdown in the worst way, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hits wide receiver Dez Bryant for a much-needed 40-yard score for the Cowboys.

Down 21-3 early in the game, the Dallas Cowboys needed a spark to get back into their NFC playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. After looking all sorts of frustrated early, the Cowboys offense was finally able to get into the end zone thanks to this sweet toss from Dak Prescott to Dez Bryant.

Prescott has done a great job quarterbacking the Cowboys in his rookie year, but the early game jitters seemed to have gotten the best of him in the first quarter. Having a strong vertical threat like Bryant was huge for the Cowboys on this offensive series to make it a competitive game, now down 21-10.

AT&T Stadium had to let out a huge sigh of relief after seeing Prescott find Bryant for this fantastic 40-yard score. Frankly, it helped spark the best defensive series of the first half against the Packers offense on the next series. The amped up crowd noise helped the Dallas defense force a three-and-out.

The biggest question entering this game was how would the Cowboys play if they got behind early. Dallas has been in the lead during most of its games this season. This has allowed Prescott ample opportunities to feed the rock to rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott to milk the clock.

Green Bay can play from behind with the best of teams, as they have a superstar at quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. Since November, nobody has played quarterback with the fury of Rodgers. Prescott has his work cut out for him in to orchestrate this furious comeback. Can he and the Cowboys do it?

