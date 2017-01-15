Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers Trade Interceptions in Third Quarter (Video)

On back to back drives in the third quarter, both Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott uncharacteristically threw interceptions.

Just watching their defense give up yet another score to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers; Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot, and Dez Bryant went to work on the follow possession to try and keep the Dallas Cowboys close.

Unfortunately for the Boys, Dak forced a screen pass into a well aware Micah Hyde covering up from his safety position covering the slot. Fortunately enough for them, Green Bay gave it right back.

Aaron Rodgers had thrown 20+ consecutive touchdown passes before his last interception, well now that number is back to zero.

Rodgers threw a lame duck down the right seam into double coverage, inaccurately targeting the inside of his outside wide receiver, leaving an easy pick out there for Jeff Heath.

Just like that… Aaron Rodgers is PICKED!

Jeff Heath is going the other way! #GBvsDAL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/a22sdfyLGd — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2017

Davante Adams had blown by his defender down the right sideline, and if Rodgers had thrown an accurate ball to his right shoulder, guaranteed it would have been his third touchdown of the game. Instead Dallas took over in Green Bay territory, Dak Prescott found his rhythm once again, and the Dallas Cowboys quickly found the end zone with a Dak to Jason Witten connection.

The Packers offense for the most part had its way with this Dallas defense, but the Cowboys defense answered the call again and allowed the offense at least one more opportunity to tie the game up, which they did. Talk about a way to change momentum and make things dramatic down the stretch.

