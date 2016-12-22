Daily Dawg Tags: What is Terrelle Pryor worth to the Browns?

Spanning the virtual globe to bring you the latest news about the Cleveland Browns and the NFL – these are your Daily Dawg Tags for Thursday, Dec. 22.

The Cleveland Browns close out the home portion of their 2016 regular season on Saturday when they host the San Diego Chargers.

No matter what the outcome is, the Browns will finish the year with a losing record at home, making it the 14th time since 1999 that has occurred. The Browns have only finished a season with a winning record at home once (2007) and have only won as many as four home games three other times (2014, 2007 and 2005).

Not a way to keep the fans coming back.

That’s all we got, so let’s just get rolling with today’s edition of the Daily Dawg Tags.

Cleveland Browns news:

How to quantify Terrelle Pryor’s value?

Among the many decisions the Cleveland Browns face in the coming off-season is the annual debate over what to do with the team’s impending free agents. This year, perhaps more so than any other in recent years, will be one that is closely watched as the Browns must decide what to do with linebacker Jamie Collins and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor. While Collins is easy, the situation with Pryor is a bit more complex.

Did Joe Thomas make the Pro Bowl by default?

The Cleveland Browns don’t have much to smile about this season, but one player is being rewarded for his great play, along with his loyalty to this dysfunctional franchise. The Pro Bowl rosters were announced Tuesday, and Joe Thomas was named to his 10th Pro Bowl in 10 seasons.

Browns should be looking to draft a safety

Assuming Cleveland jumps on Myles Garrett with their first pick, who do they consider for their second pick? The defense was absolutely horrendous this season and an additional defensive player would help immensely. Defensive back is a necessity for this Browns defense and there are a number of prospects for that position. Jamal Adams, Malik Hooker and Jabrill Peppers are a few names to consider to fill the void at safety.

Hue Jackson sheds light on how he uses analytics during games (cleveland.com)

It might feel like years ago, but it was just October when fans and media were debating Hue Jackson’s Week 6 decision in Tennessee to go for two while trailing by nine points late in the game. The decision came up on Wednesday when Jackson shed some light on the role of analytics in his in-game decision making.

NFL news:

Think the Browns are bad? They’ll never reach the 2008 Lions’ depths (SI.com)

Even if Cleveland completes its ignominious winless campaign, it won’t be the worst team ever. A writer who covered the only 0–16 team in NFL history from start to finish is confident that Detroit’s historic futility is safe.

Back in Black: Raiders’ hopes are high (Sports on Earth)

It’s been 13 years, but the Oakland Raiders are back in the playoffs, clinching their spot thanks to a 19-16 win over the San Diego Chargers on Sunday. They also received a little AFC West help, with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs both losing in Week 15.

Scouts Dish on NFL’s Worst Teams and How to Fix Them (Bleacher Report)

NFL owners are doing the same things over and over again and expecting different results. Recycled coaches and general managers. Making the same mistakes in free agency and the draft. For all the talk of parity, a look at the bottom of the 2016 NFL standings has plenty of familiar faces. Cleveland, San Francisco, Jacksonville. Bad teams stay bad, but why?

Dak Prescott is the most impressive rookie QB ever seen by Troy Aikman (Star-Telegram)

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman has always been one of Tony Romo’s biggest fans and supporters. But Aikman has long supported the decision by the Cowboys to stick with rookie sensation Dak Prescott over Romo when he returned from a fractured bone in his back that caused him to miss the first nine games. Aikman, the lead analyst for Fox NFL, remains bullish on the young quarterback.

