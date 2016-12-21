Daily Dawg Tags: Weather shuts out the Browns

Spanning the virtual globe to bring you the latest news about the Cleveland Browns and the NFL – these are your Daily Dawg Tags for Wednesday, Dec. 21.

With the Cleveland Browns it always the little things that trip them up.

This week it was the weather, typical for Northeast Ohio in December, but something that apparently caught the team off guard, forcing the Browns to practice indoors because the practice field was unusable.

And head coach Hue Jackson was not pleased about the situation.

“We were indoors because I could get all the snow off the freaking field. It is something that I have talked to everybody within our organization about. We need to be outside,” Jackson said on Tuesday. “When it snows here, it is different. They can’t get all the ice off. I did, I walked out there today and walked on the field and it was rock hard, but we have to find a way. This is an advantage for us.

“In this time in the year, hopefully, in the future when we are preparing to keep playing to earn a 17th game, we need to be outside because we are going to play in those kinds of elements. It is something I talked to Sashi Brown about today that we need to correct because we need to be outside not indoors. We are an outdoor team. We are not an indoor team.”

In a season that can’t end soon enough, it was yet another “welcome to Cleveland” moment for Jackson.

Cleveland Browns news:

Should Cody Kessler play again this season?

The Cleveland Browns announced Robert Griffin III will start at quarterback this Sunday, but Cody Kessler is ready to go if called upon by Hue Jackson.

5 Browns jerseys to buy this holiday season

Have any Cleveland Browns fans on your list this Christmas? Not sure what to get them? One of these five jerseys would be the perfect stocking stuffer.

Week 16 power rankings, draft status

The Cleveland Browns continue to chase the top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, but can’t seem to put any distance between themselves and the San Francisco 49ers.

Joe Thomas selected to team record 10th Pro Bowl (clevelandbrowns.com)

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas was voted to his 10th consecutive Pro Bowl. Thomas now holds the Browns record for most Pro Bowls, passing Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown (nine) and Lou Groza (nine).

Terrelle Pryor plans on playing with gruesome finger injury (Morning Journal)

Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor plans on playing against the Chargers on Christmas Eve — here comes the gruesome part — with a middle finger on his right hand that probably belongs on Dr. Frankenstein’s operating table.

NFL news:

Which NFL teams surround their QBs with the best situation to win? (si.com)

In terms of quarterback play, there isn’t much of a nature vs. nurture debate. Sure, some guys, like Tom Brady, just have it. But for the mortals among NFL passers, most of their success is directly tied into what’s around them in terms of pass protection, a complementary running game, the weapons they have at their disposal, coaching and whether they have to overcome a terrible defense.

NFL refuses to protect Cam Newton (Washington Post)

The NFL takes criticism for often appearing to have its priorities out of whack, especially in determining what behavior it wants to punish. Monday brought more questions about the league, after Cam Newton got hit in the head on a play that resulted in a 15-yard penalty — one called on the Panthers quarterback for taunting his Redskins tackler.

With uncertain future, appreciate Raiders’ really good present (CSN Bay Area)

The euphoria surrounding the Oakland Raiders at this moment is less than you think it is. And this is a good thing for them.

NFL to expand fan access to scouting combine (ESPN)

The NFL is expanding access for fans at its scouting combine, letting them witness the bench press up close, watch media interviews and even allowing them to try their hand at running the 40-yard dash.

This article originally appeared on