Daily Dawg Tags: The off-season begins for the Browns

Spanning the virtual globe to bring you the latest news about the Cleveland Browns and the NFL – these are your Daily Dawg Tags for Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Cleveland Browns officially closed the books on the 2016 NFL season on Monday and are now looking toward what should be a busy off-season.

At the top of that list – as it has been for more years than anyone should have to remember – is finding an actual NFL-caliber quarterback to lead the team.

“We haven’t established ‘the guy’ at the position so we are going to look at all options, and we will continue to work to develop the guys that we have on our roster,” executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said. “We still have to – I know this will apply to the number of questions you have today – sit down with our coaching staff and go through our end-of-season evaluation, go back and look at the tape and have discussions internally to see where all the guys sit on our roster right now, but we know we need better from that position, as well as others that support that position.”

So despite what some people will have you believe, the Browns realize the answer to the quarterback problem is not currently on the roster, so stay tuned to what is surely going to be an interesting few months.

Cleveland Browns news:

Cleveland 2-round mock draft

Since the NFL regular season is officially over for the 1-15 Cleveland Browns, it is time to talk about the day that we always hope will change the team’s future for the better. Draft Day.

Browns: 3 takeaways from the season finale

The Cleveland Browns committed countless mistakes in the final game of the season, mercifully ending the year with a 1-15 record.

Browns will ‘take aggressive shots’ at bolstering young roster (clevelandbrowns.com)

You build through the draft. Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said as much Monday afternoon in an end-of-year news conference.

RG3 believes he proved “a lot of people wrong” (cleveland.com)

The Browns rescued Robert Griffin III off the scrap heap in the offseason, and he believes he re-established himself as an NFL starter in his five starts.

Hue Jackson vows to deliver QB who’ll ‘play winning, championship football’ (ohio.com)

Coach Hue Jackson realizes he’ll never fulfill his promise to deliver a Super Bowl to the Browns unless he solves the franchise’s decades-old quarterback quandary. As Jackson, head of football operations Sashi Brown and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta reviewed the misery of going 1-15 during Monday’s 2016 season wrap-up news conference, the coach vowed to unearth a bona fide answer at the sport’s most important position.

NFL news:

This Raiders defense was supposed to carry the team? (Mercury News)

Any hope of beating Houston next week relies on the defense, which after Sunday in Denver doesn’t look like much hope at all.

Patriots’ Josh McDaniels heads list of top coaching candidates (USA Today)

A short list of NFL assistants who could get interest for NFL head coaching jobs.

Why Gary Kubiak decided to retire from coaching after 22 years

Gary Kubiak led the Broncos to 24 victories during his tenure, the most of any coach in his first two seasons.

A Fiery (and Firing) Finish to the NFL Regular Season (MMQB)

What Week 17 lacked in on-field drama it more than made up for on the sidelines. Here’s an inside look at all the coaching news and what may be next. Plus notes on a Packer’s prophecy, a wild-card breakdown and more.

