Daily Dawg Tags: The Browns and QBs. Lather, rinse, repeat

Spanning the virtual globe to bring you the latest news about the Cleveland Browns and the NFL – these are your Daily Dawg Tags for Monday, Jan. 16.

While the Cleveland Browns consider what to do next in their latest rebuilding efforts, other teams in the NFL are busy playing playoff games.

And former Browns made an impression over the weekend, including running back Dion Lewis of the New England Patriots, Alex Mack and Taylor Gabriel of the Atlanta Falcons, and Mitchell Schwartz of the Kansas City Chiefs.

That is just another indictment of the Browns front office, if you listen to some people. Of course, those same people suddenly have amnesia when it comes to Jordan Cameron (Miami), Johnson Bademosi (Detroit) and Justin Gilbert (Pittsburgh), all former Cleveland players who did nothing to help their teams in the playoffs.

Apparently, pointing that out is not enough of a “hot take” to carry much impact.

Well, how about this? Twelve teams made the playoffs this season and not a single one of them was led by a former New England Patriots backup quarterback.

Remember that the next time someone tries to sell you on the idea of the Browns trading a first-round pick – or anything, really – for quarterback Jimmy Garappolo.

On that note, let’s get to today’s Daily Dawg Tags.

Cleveland Browns news:

The quarterback questions continue

The Cleveland Browns have done it again. They have earned the first overall pick in the NFL Draft during a year where there is no consensus top quarterback.

Optimism is the best choice in 2017

The Cleveland Browns had a 2016 season to forget, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about what is to come in the team’s future.

Report: Browns hire DeWayne Walker as DB coach

The Cleveland Browns continue to fill out their defensive coaching staff after reportedly hiring DeWayne Walker to coach the defensive backs.

3 team MVPs from the 2016 season

There may not be many positives to take away from a miserable 2016 season, but these three Cleveland Browns players are deserving of some credit.

Browns will likely turn to veteran O-line coach Bob Wylie (Ohio.com)

The Browns could use some of Bob Wylie’s magic on their offensive line. Not only is Wylie a veteran coach, but he’s also an amateur magician known for entertaining his players with tricks and illusions. Alex Marvez of Sporting News reported late Friday night that Wylie is the new Browns O-line coach.

Browns reportedly hiring Blake Williams and Jerod Kruse as defensive assistants (DBN)

According to Josh Edwards of 24/7 Sports, the Cleveland Browns have hired two more defensive assistants to Gregg Williams’ staff.

NFL News:

Does Peyton Manning want to run a team? (USA Today)

Eventually, he’s going to grow bored of the carpools and the commercials, of Sundays that don’t end with a win or a loss, right? He’s going to miss the competition he craved for so long. That football addiction that governed Peyton Manning’s life for 25 years, from high school ball in New Orleans to college in Knoxville, Tenn., to the pros in Indianapolis and Denver? It’s an itch this man is eventually going to have to scratch. Right?

Why the Houston Texans should cut Brock Osweiler (Fox Sports)

The Houston Texans could have beaten the New England Patriots in their AFC Divisional Round playoff matchup Saturday. And if Houston had a different quarterback, it might have.

Tony Romo eyes Broncos as top spot, but they don’t want to trade for him (CBS Sports)

The slow-burn saga of Tony Romo and the Dallas Cowboys won’t end for quite some time. There’s plenty of playoff drama remaining, if you believe Jerry Jones, and the offseason will be even hairier as the Cowboys try and determine what they want to do with the long-time starter turned backup.

Winners and losers in the Chargers’ move to L.A. (Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Chargers don’t kick off the 2017 season in their new home for eight-plus months, but there are already some winners and losers emerging from the team’s relocation north.

