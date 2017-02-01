Daily Dawg Tags: The Browns and Jimmy G?

The Cleveland Browns need to fill their hole at quarterback, but do they need to be reckless in doing so?

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback, a basic fact that everyone knows.

But that doesn’t mean they need to be ridiculous about how they go about filling that particular hole on the roster.

Case in point: trading a No. 1 draft pick to the New England Patriots for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

While it seems ludicrous to trade a high pick for a player who has thrown all of 94 passes in his NFL career, that is what the Browns are rumored to be considering, according to Mary Kay Cabot at cleveland.com, who cited unnamed sources about Cleveland’s interest.

Better yet, the Browns may be ready to engage in a “bidding war” with the San Francisco 49ers for the latest Tom Brady backup destined to fail once he has to actually play in a game.

The silly season is upon us Browns fans, time to buckle up.

