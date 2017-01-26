Daily Dawg Tags: Targeting players in free agency

The Cleveland Browns are looking to rebuild the roster through the NFL Draft, but there is still talent to be found through free agency.

The Cleveland Browns opted for a total rebuild last year, choosing to restart and get rid of a lot of talent on the roster. The new plan was to build through the NFL Draft for the next several years.

That plan marches on in 2017 as the Browns own both the No. 1 and No. 12 overall picks in the first round of the upcoming Draft, but there are still other opportunities to add some talent.

One of those ways is to retain players who are now free agents, which has already been done with Jamie Collins. The same goes for Terrelle Pryor, who still needs to be signed to a new deal.

But outside of the roster, there are players all over the NFL who could be potential fits with the Browns in 2017.

There is hardly one solidified spot on the roster, except maybe the left tackle position, where the team would avoid a fresh face to take on the role. This ranges anywhere from quarterback to the defensive secondary.

So while the bulk of the focus surrounding the Browns in on the Draft, look for the team to add some players via free agency. Let’s take a look at that and more in today’s edition of the Daily Dawg Tags.

Cleveland Browns news:

Cleveland Browns: 4 players to target in free agency

It’s time for the Cleveland Browns to put their money where their mouth is.

Cleveland Browns should draft Cleveland native Tyler Orlosky

The Cleveland Browns are (or at least should be) in the market for a new starting center, but is their solution already living in Cleveland?

Cleveland Browns Senior Bowl Notes: Day 1 practice (NFL Spin Zone)

The first day of the Senior Bowl is a little bit of a feeling out day.

Hue Jackson: ‘No conclusion’ on Robert Griffin III future (ESPN.com)

Browns coach Hue Jackson told the assembled media at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday that he has not yet made a decision on the future of quarterback Robert Griffin III.

NFL news:

Dolphins failed to follow concussion protocol with Matt Moore (PFT)

The NFL and NFL Players Association finally have identified a violation of the in-game concussion protocol.

Kirk Cousins: Return to Redskins is ‘not in my hands’ (NFL.com)

The greatest gift Kirk Cousins gave himself since entering the NFL was the ability to compartmentalize, and take every season and moment for what it is.

This article originally appeared on