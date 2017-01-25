Daily Dawg Tags: Setting an example with Jamie Collins deal

The Cleveland Browns have made it clear that the organization is ready to spend money to actively invest in the goal of making the Browns a great team.

While the Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff is preparing to coach in this weekend’s Senior Bowl, the group can be look forward to the 2017 season thanks to a recent roster move.

The signing of Jamie Collins establishes a new tone in Cleveland, and one that emphasizes a move toward winning and a step away from rebuilding.

The next move will be to retain Terrelle Pryor, while free agents on other teams could also be targets as the Browns look to quickly forget the 1-15 season in 2016.

The upcoming NFL Draft is also a chance to help change this team’s fortunes. Investing in Collins shows a commitment to improve the defense right away, so expect the front office to focus on the defense early and often in the Draft. Myles Garrett is the early favorite to be taken No. 1 overall, which is a move that would be hard to argue against.

There will be pressure on Collins to perform well in 2017, but his presence can only be dominant if there are some other skill players around him. Based on the new organizational philosophy of building carefully through the Draft, Collins should have some help in 2017 and beyond.

Let’s look at this and more in today’s edition of the Daily Dawg Tags.

