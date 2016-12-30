Daily Dawg Tags: RG3 gets another start this Sunday

Spanning the virtual globe to bring you the latest news about the Cleveland Browns and the NFL – these are your Daily Dawg Tags for Friday, Dec. 30.

Can you believe the Cleveland Browns only have one game left this season?

The season salvaged by a single win finally comes to an end this Sunday in Pittsburgh when the Browns take on the Steelers, who are resting most of their talent in preparation for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Browns are seeking their second win of the season, even if it means losing out on the number one draft pick. But assuming the Browns will win two games this season is a lot to ask for a team that lost 14 straight to begin the year.

Robert Griffin III is expected to start for the Browns, even though he has been atrocious in his four starts this season. The other option is rookie Cody Kessler, but it may be better to let him heal with body instead of throwing him out on the field for a meaningless game.

Griffin needs the start more than Kessler, as he is trying to prove that he still deserves to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. But no matter how well he does Sunday, most Browns fans have already given up on his abilities.

Let’s take a look at that and more in the final Daily Dawg Tags of 2016.

Cleveland Browns news:

Cleveland Browns to continue RG3 charade on Sunday

In a bit of surprising news, Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III has quickly progressed through the league’s concussion protocol and reportedly returned to practice today.

RG3 can’t win 2017 starting job on Sunday

The Cleveland Browns actually finding a franchise quarterback seems to be something out of a myth.

Josh McCown would benefit team better as a coach (Factory of Sadness)

Despite the Cleveland Browns being very young, they do have some veterans who have helped the franchise immensely.

Pryor on re-signing: ‘It’s got to make sense for both sides’ (ESPN.com)

Much can happen between January and March, so keep that in mind.

NFL news:

2017 NFL Mock Draft: Mitch Trubisky, DeShone Kizer on the rise (FanSided)

The Cleveland Browns finally won a game this past weekend, but they are still slated to draft first in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Sammy Watkins pushes for a Bills culture change (NFL.com)

Now that Rex Ryan has been banished from Bills headquarters, his former players are making it clear what they want in Buffalo’s next head coach.

