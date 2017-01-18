Daily Dawg Tags: More changes among the defensive staff

The Cleveland Browns make more changes on the defensive coaching staff, the front seven is not receiving much love, nor are the rookies. All that and more in today’s Daily Dawg Tags.

The Cleveland Browns had a rough year when it came to the defense in 2016.

The unit was ranked at or near the bottom in just about every important statistical category.

That led to the exit of defensive coordinator Ray Horton, who was replaced by Gregg Williams who, in turn, has begun the process of bringing in his own coaches.

The new group does have pieces to work with, however, and the Browns have cap space and draft picks available to keep building the defense.

We take a look at that, plus news from around the league, in today’s edition of the Daily Dawg Tags.

Cleveland Browns news:

Front 7 takes a hit from PFF rankings

The Cleveland Browns have some building blocks along the defensive front seven, but there is still work to do according to PFF’s annual rankings.

Feeling sympathy for fans of relocating teams

Cleveland Browns fans who see the news of NFL teams switching cites know all too well how painful a situation it can be for the fans of the teams on the move.

Building in the mold of the Atlanta Falcons

The Cleveland Browns may currently be the joke of the NFL, but they can contend sooner than many realize by following the path of the NFC title bound Atlanta Falcons.

No Browns selected to PFWA All-Rookie team (ESPN)

Monday, and no Cleveland Browns made the list. What does this mean? It means none of the Browns’ 14 draft picks had rookie seasons of distinction at their position. It doesn’t mean the draft is a failure, but it does mean Cleveland’s 2016 draft class did not get off to a fast start.

Browns fire defensive line coach Robert Nunn, replace him with Clyde Simmons (ohio.com)

New Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is adding another familiar face to his coaching staff after making yet another change. The Browns fired defensive line coach Robert Nunn and will replace him with former Los Angeles Rams assistant defensive line coach Clyde Simmons, a person familiar with the moves said Tuesday.

NFL news:

Tomlin: Consequences for “foolish” video (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had strong words for Antonio Brown, calling him “foolish,” “selfish” and “inconsiderate” and threatened swift punishment for his star receiver after a post-game video from the locker room in Kansas City was broadcast on Facebook.

Tony Romo could end up down the road in Houston (Dallas News)

When Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett speak to the media, it is mostly their way of communicating with Cowboys fans. Occasionally, it’s to send a message to a particular player. But in the last 48 hours, it has been something else. Reading between the lines, which is the only way to ever understand the Cowboys’ owner, Jones is telling his coach that Romo just might continue his career here in 2017. Garrett, all but saying farewell to his friend and longtime quarterback, is telling the owner it’s time to move on.

Tom Brady gushes over Aaron Rodgers (CBS Sports)

When it’s all said and done, there is a very good chance Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers go down as top-five all-time quarterbacks. Brady is already there, easily, and if Rodgers can close out his career with another Super Bowl win (or two) he’ll be in the discussion. The Patriots star admitted Rodgers does things no one else, himself included, is capable of doing.

Who is the No. 1 quarterback on most draft boards? (NFL.com)

Our panel of experts reveal who they have rated as the No. 1 QB on their board at the outset of 2017 NFL Draft season.

This article originally appeared on