Daily Dawg Tags: Looking back at the quarterbacks

Spanning the virtual globe to bring you the latest news about the Cleveland Browns and the NFL – these are your Daily Dawg Tags for Friday, Jan. 13.

Eight NFL teams will be playing in playoff games this weekend, and all eight feature reliable quarterbacks. Well, maybe not the Houston Texans.

Regardless, being a playoff team requires some solid quarterback play, and that is something the Cleveland Browns once again lacked in 2016.

Robert Griffin III opened the season as the starter, only to go down in Week 1 and begin the continuous spin cycle at quarterback that never seems to end. You know it’s bad when genuine conversations are being had about whether Josh McCown or Cody Kessler gives the team the best chance to win.

The situation was bad enough to give the Browns the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, which could potentially be used on a quarterback, although it is not likely to happen.

If the pick isn’t used on a quarterback, the McCown, Griffin, and Kessler debate will be roaring once training camp begins, unless the Browns trade for a new face to run the offense in 2017.

The play of the quarterbacks in 2016 is best to be forgotten as fans prepare for the next stage of the rebuilding process, but it never hurts to take a quick look back to find the positives amongst the heaping pile of negatives.

Let’s take a look at this and more in a Friday the 13th edition of the Daily Dawg Tags.

Cleveland Browns news:

2016 Cleveland Browns roster analysis: Quarterbacks

The quarterback position has been a major thorn in the side of the Cleveland Browns since 1999, as the franchise hasn’t been able to get “the guy” at quarterback to lead the team for the sustainable future.

PFF’s offensive line ranking spot on for the Browns

The Cleveland Browns offensive line was ranked 16th by Pro Football Focus for the 2016 season.

Intriguing what if: Browns trade to gain draft’s top two picks (ESPN.com)

There’s a way for the Cleveland Browns to own the draft and take a giant step forward in 2017.

Cleveland Browns: Beneficiary of the defensive switch? (NFL Spin Zone)

The difference between running a 4-3 and 3-4 defensive scheme anymore is minimal and largely a matter of preference rather than substance.

NFL news:

Report: Anthony Lynn to be next Chargers head coach (FanSided)

The San Diego Chargers have hired Anthony Lynn to become their new head coach as they relocate to Los Angeles, Ian Rapoport has reported.

Vance Joseph preaches ‘open’ battle at QB for Broncos (NFL.com)

Broncos football czar John Elway has zero doubt about Vance Joseph’s ability to lead Denver back into the playoffs.

