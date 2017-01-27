Daily Dawg Tags: Joe Thomas offers his Draft advice

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas offered up his take on what the Browns should do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Amid the constant turnover over the past decade, Joe Thomas has remained a constant for the Cleveland Browns. He never misses a snap, or a Pro Bowl, and his play has made him one of the greatest players in franchise history.

His status also makes his opinions hold up as credible. His latest opinion came on a radio show, when he declared the Browns should focus on improving the defense with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

This is a view shared by many Browns fans, and makes sense coming from Thomas’ mouth after he has seen so many failed projects at quarterback during his ten years on the Browns.

Thomas’ opinion has no bearing on what the Browns will ultimately do with the pick, but the front office should heed his advice. The top prospects in this draft are on the defensive side of the ball, and the No. 1 overall pick should always be used on the most talented player, instead of reaching for a player with the top pick.

So while Thomas is not yet a general manager, the front office should listen to the star player on this matter. Let’s take a look at that and more in today’s edition of the Daily Dawg Tags.

