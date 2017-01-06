Daily Dawg Tags: Intrigue along the Browns offensive line

Spanning the virtual globe to bring you the latest news about the Cleveland Browns and the NFL – these are your Daily Dawg Tags for Friday, Jan. 6.

The Cleveland Browns have numerous roster holes to fill in the coming off-season.

One area that drew the ire of fans and media alike during the 2016 season was the play of the offensive line, making that a high-priority item in the eyes of many.

But should it be?

The Browns may be better off along the line than they are given credit for, especially given the way that Anthony Fabiano and Cameron Erving played in the season finale and the revelation that the running game was productive.

We cover those topics, and more, in today’s edition of the Daily Dawg Tags.

Cleveland Browns news:

Anthony Fabiano an intriguing option at center

The Cleveland Browns started little known Anthony Fabiano at center this past Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fabiano is the face of the Browns’ front office.

Browns rushing average hits 50-year high

The Cleveland Browns may have struggled on offense at times in 2016, but the running game produced some results not seen in 50 years.

Starting quarterback remains the focus for Browns

The Cleveland Browns must improve all over the field, but the quarterback position is once again a major talking point in the off-season.

Corey Coleman named in police report (ESPN)

Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman’s name is included in a police report detailing an alleged felonious assault that took place in Cleveland early in the morning on Dec. 31, but police say he is not a suspect, and his attorney said he was not present at the time of the incident.

Browns offensive line is in place (Spin Zone)

The Cleveland Browns have a better offensive line than most are willing to accept and their priority should be keeping it together and developing it, not rebuilding it.

The 2016 Browns town collection: the 1-15 season, illustrated (cleveland.com)

The Cleveland Browns’ 2016 campaign has come to a close and so does another year of Brownstown in the Plain Dealer. The Draft is a few months away and we’ll have time to grind our teeth and weigh every choice and when they are ready to take the field in September I’ll be back with a new run of Brownstowns. Until then, here’s the 2016 collection.

NFL news:

Bills QB Tyrod Taylor undergoes surgery hours after informing team (Fox Sports)

The Buffalo Bills benched Tyrod Taylor in Week 17 to prevent him from suffering an injury that could prevent him from passing his physical in March. If he were to fail it, more than $27 million would become guaranteed, putting the Bills in a difficult situation.

7 most hated NFL teams (Sporting News)

From the 1976 Raiders to the Spygate Patriots, the NFL has been flush with Super Bowl contenders we love to hate. Here are seven who were the worst of the worst.

Top 25 under 25 (PFF)

For many teams the 2016 season is over, and it’s time to turn their attention to the future. Nowhere is the promise of the future better embodied than in young talent already in the league, and so we’re going to take a look at some of that young, proven talent. Here are the 25 best players in the league currently under 25.

Cowboys’ Randy Gregory suspended at least one year (NFL.com)

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Randy Gregory for quite some time. The league announced Thursday the Cowboys defensive end is suspended for at least one year for violating the NFL’s Policy for Substances of Abuse.

Carson Wentz is Howie Roseman’s only lifeline (phillly.com)

When a man has only one lifeline he’ll hang on until the bitter end. Carson Wentz is the only thing keeping Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman afloat. Roseman knows it, so he’s holding on tight.

